NBA Lakers Trade News: Mo Bamba wants to play for Bulls, insider explains why team passed on Cam Whitmore

After the 2023 NBA Draft, clubs are now concentrating on the next free agency period. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the groups trying to make a move.

The Lakers recently acquired promising prospects Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis. Their front office must make important decisions despite the positive steps taken toward building a championship-contending roster. The fate of center Mo Bamba is included.

Mo Bamba's status with the Lakers beyond this season is uncertain, as he possesses a non-guaranteed contract for 2023–24. Rumors swirled that Bamba and Malik Beasley might have been bundled together with the No. 17 pick to secure a rotation player. However, the trade did not materialize, indicating that the Lakers may be considering retaining Bamba for the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, reports suggest that Bamba is keen on joining the Chicago Bulls, an Eastern Conference team. If Nikola Vucevic's free agency situation remains uncertain, Mo Bamba could potentially assume a more prominent position within the Bulls team.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates



Bamba wants to play for the Bulls.



(Via Mo Bamba is a name to keep an eye on for the Chicago Bulls.Bamba wants to play for the Bulls.(Via @JCowleyHoops on @670TheScore Mo Bamba is a name to keep an eye on for the Chicago Bulls.Bamba wants to play for the Bulls.(Via @JCowleyHoops on @670TheScore)

Limited playing time with the Lakers caused by his high ankle sprain has left Bamba seeking a fresh start. He desires additional regular playing time on the court.

Guaranteeing Bamba's upcoming season, valued at about $10.5 million, needs to be completed by the Lakers before June 29. Bamba's trade seems highly likely if they opt to do so. A potential trade scenario could involve sending Bamba and future draft compensation to the Bulls in exchange for players like Alex Caruso and salary filler.

On a different note, the Bulls possess win-now talents in players such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine; thus, they must make calculated decisions. Whether they are willing to part with assets to secure Bamba remains to be seen. As the coming weeks unfold, the Lakers will explore various avenues to enhance their roster, and their approach will be closely watched by basketball enthusiasts.

Overall, the NBA trade landscape continues to evolve, with player desires and team needs shaping the direction of future transactions. The potential move of Mo Bamba from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chicago Bulls adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming free agency period.

Insider Reveals Why Lakers Passed on Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore 2023 NBA Draft

As excitement built toward the 2023 NBA Draft, trade rumors swirled around and ensnared The Los Angeles Lakers in their wake. However, when draft night arrived, the Lakers chose to retain their picks and selected Jalen Hood-Schifino (17th) and Maxwell Lewis (40th). While the Lakers were content with their choices, it has been revealed that they did consider another highly-touted prospect at the 17th spot: Cam Whitmore.

Whitmore had been projected as a lottery pick in numerous mock drafts, with various sources ranking him as high as eighth. Surprisingly, not only did the Lakers pass on him, but so did multiple other teams, including the 16 preceding selections.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Instead of making a trade, they drafted two rangy perimeter players that they believe will grow into key members of their core.



✍️

theathletic.com/4633742/2023/0… The Lakers prioritized the future over the present on draft night.Instead of making a trade, they drafted two rangy perimeter players that they believe will grow into key members of their core.✍️ @jovanbuha The Lakers prioritized the future over the present on draft night.Instead of making a trade, they drafted two rangy perimeter players that they believe will grow into key members of their core.✍️ @jovanbuhatheathletic.com/4633742/2023/0… https://t.co/TjAHANpsCD

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers did contemplate picking Whitmore but ultimately decided to go with Hood-Schifino due to his perceived higher likelihood of success in the NBA.

While Whitmore eventually landed with the Houston Rockets at the 20th pick, no team made a move to trade up for him. In hindsight, it becomes clearer why teams like the Lakers may have been hesitant to invest their only first-round pick in Whitmore, despite his potential.

Teams go through a complicated decision-making process before selecting players, in which they must balance aspects like talent, fit, and expected performance. While Whitmore's slide in the draft surprised many, it seems that the Lakers, along with other teams, ultimately made calculated choices based on their evaluation of the players available.

Poll : 0 votes