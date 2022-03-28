×
"We held tha west down!!!!" - Paolo Banchero sends out a hype message on social media following Duke's entry in the Final Four

Paolo Banchero celebrates as the Duke Blue Devils reach the Final Four.
Johnnie Martinez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 28, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69 to win the West region of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The star forward then took the opportunity to celebrate and build some Final Four hype.

March Madness is the time of year when exceptional players need to have special performances, and Banchero has been special. While he celebrated and joked after his team's win, he was focused during the game.

Banchero's performance led Duke (32-6) over the Razorbacks (28-9). That prompted his celebratory tweet, as he shifted focus to the Final Four.

we held tha west down!!!! see y’all in nola💙💙💙not done yet🤞🏽

New Orleans, Louisiana, will host the Final Four, and Banchero will try to help his team hold it down the same way they held down the West. In order to do so, the Blue Devils need two more wins.

On Saturday, Duke will play either the Saint Peter's Peacocks or the North Carolina Tar Heels, who played Sunday.

The Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) and the Villanova Wildcats (30-7) will play in the other national semifinal, so the job is indeed not done for Banchero and Duke.

Paolo Banchero's ability to lead Duke in the Final Four

Banchero and the West region champions will look to cut down more nets for the national championship.
Paolo Banchero, one of the stars of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, will try to help Duke win one last national championship for Mike Krzyzewski. Banchero's play has been spectacular, but he has been more valuable than his play.

Banchero's leadership has been crucial during Duke's run. During the end of his team's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, he kept his team focused.

Paolo Banchero on the bench: "Let's finish this."Duke leads 72-57 with 3:58 remaining.

Despite his team's significant lead near the end of the game, he kept his eye on the prize and helped his teammates do the same. Given that Duke has needed comebacks to win most of their tournament games, the situation was unique for them.

While the win was less taut than victories over Michigan State and Texas Tech, pressure has not been a concern for Banchero. In the win over Texas Tech, Banchero embraced the pressure of the moment and had fun.

Think Paolo Banchero was calm under pressure? He winked at the camera with 34.7 seconds left 😅 https://t.co/Z3OAuqrP6l
Also Read Article Continues below

Since the tournament began, no moment has been too big for Banchero and the Blue Devils. If they want to win in the Final Four and secure a national championship, that will need to remain the case.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
