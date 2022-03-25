Watch: "Paolo Banchero doesn't want to stop dancing" - Banchero hits clutch 3 to give Duke the lead with 2:54 to go, Coach K and Duke's dream continues in March Madness

Paolo Banchero's clutch shooting and Mike Krzyzewski's fantastic coaching put the Duke Blue Devils into the Elite Eight on Thursday night.

Duke topped the Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-73 in San Francisco, California,

Banchero's contested 3-pointer gave the Blue Devils (31-6) the lead at 69-68 with under three minutes to play, and they never looked back.

Duke (31-6), ranked ninth and the No. 2 seed in the West, will face 17th-ranked Arkansas (28-8), the No. 4 seed, on Saturday. Arkansas stunned No. 1 overall seed and top-ranked Gonzaga 74-68 earlier Thursday.

A win would give Krzyzewski a record 13 Final Four appearances. The retiring Hall of Famer already holds the NCAA Tournament record with 100 wins.

The Blue Devils have been no strangers to comebacks during this March Madness, and they delivered another great one. One of the keys to the win was their clutch shooting at the end of the game.

After Steph Curry's endorsement before the Sweet 16 game, it makes sense that Duke would find their shot during the game. Banchero had an especially Curry-esque moment with 2:54 to go and his team down two points.

The 3-pointer proved vital as 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-10), the No. 3 seed, never led again.

Banchero's superstar, 22-point performance continues Coach K's retirement tour for another game. Duke is pursuing a sixth national championship under its iconic coach.

Paolo Banchero's next game with Duke

Coach K and Paolo Banchero will now lead Duke against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Every game for Coach K in the NCAA Tournament could be his last. But the Blue Devils believe his final game will be for the national championship on April 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cal State-Fullerton, Michigan State and Texas Tech have all failed to end his career.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will now look to be the team to end Duke's season just as they ended Gonzaga's season.

The teams have split two NCAA Tournament games. Both games were played in the Final Four.

The Blue Devils' beat the Razorbacks 97-83 to reach the national championship game in Denver, Colorado. Arkansas topped Duke 76-72 win the 1994 national title in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The third NCAA Tournament game between the two will not have the same stakes, but it is still essential. Banchero and Krzyzewski will look to ensure that the Blue Devils advance at the expense of the Razorbacks. Arkansas will not bow out quietly and will try to end the retirement party.

