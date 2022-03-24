ICYMI: “I’m rooting for y’all” - Steph Curry meets up with Coach K, Paolo Banchero and the Duke roster, says ‘Duke is in the family’

Steph Curry's Davidson Wildcats were eliminated from March Madness, so he is now rooting for his brother Seth Curry's school, the Duke Blue Devils.

Curry told Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, freshman star Paolo Banchero and the rest of the players that he supports them during a visit to their practice.

The Michigan State Spartans eliminated Davidson Wildcats 74-73 in the first round. With Duke ousting Michigan State 85-76 and his brother Seth playing his final three seasons at Duke, he has a few reasons to back Coach K's team.

Krzyzewski has built the reputation of Duke being a family, and that family extends to the Curry family. The connection between the Curry brothers and the Blue Devils was apparent during a recent visit to a Blue Devils practice in the Bay Area.

Ninth-ranked Duke (30-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, faces 12th-ranked Texas Tech (27-9), the No. 3 seed, on Thursday in San Francisco, California.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (28-3), the No. 1 overall seed, plays 17th-ranked Arkansas (27-8), the No. 4 seed, in the other regional semifinal in the Sweet 16.

Curry had the opportunity to speak with one of the best coaches in college basketball history in Coach K. He also spoke to a future NBA draft pick and potentially the best player in Paolo Banchero.

Given Curry is currently rehabbing from an injury, he may take time to attend the games to support the Blue Devils.

Steph Curry's family in college

Steph Curry during his time at Davidson in March Madness.

Steph Curry, father Dell Curry and brother Seth Curry were all-important college players to their respective schools. Dell starred at Virginia Tech, Steph at Davidson and Seth at Duke.

Dell Curry was the Metro Conference Player of the Year during his time at Virginia Tech. A three-time All-Metro Conference first-team selection, he led the team to two NIT appearances and two NCAA Tournament berths. The father played before college basketball added the 3-point line, so it is possible he could have been more impressive in college.

Dell also played baseball for the Hokies and is in the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

Steph Curry was a phenom at Davidson and made a significant impact for the small school in the NCAA Tournament. The older of the two Curry brothers led one of the most impressive comebacks in March Madness history 14 years ago. The Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, Curry led Davidson to the Elite Eight in 2008. He also made the All-SoCon first team three times.

Seth Curry, who played his first season at Liberty (2008-09), did not have a college career on par with his father and brother. He played at Duke from 2010-13. He was a respectable third-team All-ACC selection in 2012 and first-team All-ACC in 2013 at Duke. The Blue Devils made the Elite Eight in 2013.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein