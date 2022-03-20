×
“Steph, we will see you showing up soon with that Sparty costume on” - Draymond Green ecstatic as Michigan State defeats Steph Curry’s Davidson in the first round of March Madness

Draymond Green and Steph Curry are all smiles, but Green and his Spartans smile harder.
Draymond Green and Steph Curry are all smiles, but Green and his Spartans smile harder.
Modified Mar 20, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Draymond Green won a bet against Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry when the Davidson Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans 74-73 on Friday night.

With the reveal of the brackets for the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Michigan State Spartans-Davidson Wildcats showdown was a key matchup.

Curry is Davidson's most famous basketball alumni, while Green is a Michigan State alumni.

Green used the matchup as an opportunity to make a wager against Curry. If the Michigan State Spartans beat the Davidson Wildcats, Curry would need to show up to a Warriors game in a Sparty costume. The Spartans' win over Davidson has made that "if" a reality.

"Steph, we see you showing up soon... with that Sparty costume on." Draymond trash-talking Curry after Michigan State knocked out Davidson is what March Madness is all about 🤣(via @Money23Green) https://t.co/SVBQoS7aZM

Curry is now expected to wear the Michigan State Spartans mascot costume at some point this season.

While his recent injury may impact his ability to wear the costume at the next Golden State Warriors game, Green is unlikely to let his teammate off the hook. Whether it occurs in the next home game, during the playoffs, or next season, Green will make sure Curry wears that Sparty costume.

Draymond Green's Michigan State has a new challenge after win over Steph Curry's Davidson

After a stern test from Davidson, Michigan State is on to the next round.
After a stern test from Davidson, Michigan State is on to the next round.

Steph Curry's Davidson presented Draymond Green's Spartans with a tough challenge in their first-round matchup. The final score of 74-73 showed that the game had the potential to go either way.

.@Money23Green after Michigan State advances to the second round 😭 https://t.co/T71Wda3isI

After their big win over Davidson, the Spartans are poised to play a second-round matchup against the Duke Blue Devils for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

Green has predicted that the Spartans will be the team that eliminates Duke from the NCAA Tournament.

Winning the second-round game will not be easy for the Spartans, but Green is currently on a streak of successful predictions in the NCAA tournament.

