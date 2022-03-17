“There will be a bet of Steph Curry walking into the game with a Sparty costume” - Draymond Green says his Michigan State Spartans are going to destroy Steph Curry’s Davidson Wildcats.

Draymond Green and Steph Curry are teammates, but when their alma maters face off in the NCAA Tournament, they are betting against each other.

Green's Michigan State Spartans and Curry's Davidson Wildcats play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. Michigan State (22-12) is the No. 7 seed in the West region, while Davidson (27-6) is the No. 10 seed.

The Golden State Warriors stars recently began playing together again as Green returned from a back injury Monday. The long-time teammates have been incredibly close friends for years.

Still, the tournament is when many alumni use the opportunity to celebrate their schools. As alumni of competing schools, Green and Curry will be rivals Friday, and Green is starting the trash talk:

"My Spartan dogs is going into Greenville, South Carolina, which is essentially a home game for Davidson, and we're going to destroy Steph Curry's Davidson Wildcats."

The game will lead to some intensity between the two, but it's all in good fun. Green said he intends to make a substantial bet with Curry over who will win the game.

"There will be some good bets," Green said. "There will be a monetary bet. There will be a bet of Steph Curry walking into the game with a sparty costume. No, no, no, not just with my jersey, not just a Michigan State T-shirt, he will come to a game as the Michigan State Spartans mascot (Sparty)."

Green has absolute faith in his Michigan State team winning, so he is willing to make these bets. The teammates will have fun with their bets, but only one can win.

Draymond Green's Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo are preparing for Davidson.

Draymond Green's Michigan State vs. Steph Curry's Davidson

The showdown between Michigan State and Davidson could be one of the most intriguing games of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Both have enough talent to win and move on to likely face the Duke Blue Devils, who are ranked ninth and seeded second in the region.

Michigan State is looking to make another tournament run. MSU coach Tom Izzo has led the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances and the 2000 national title.

Davidson will not make it easy for the Spartans. While Michigan State is a basketball powerhouse from a major conference, the NCAA tournament will not be played on paper. Either team can win, and the loser will let their famous alumni down.

