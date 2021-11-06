"That means I win Defensive Player Of The Year, right?" - Draymond Green on The Golden State Warriors' early success on defense in the 2021-22 NBA season

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are among the best teams at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season and have the number one defensive rating in the league. Green, a former Defensive Player of the Year, believes he should win the award again if the Warriors can sustain their defense all season long.

After the Golden State Warriors easily defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85, their defensive rating is the best in the league at 96.0. Green was asked about his thoughts on the stat, which is the best since the 2004 Detroit Pistons.

“That means I win Defensive Player of the Year, right? I mean, if we keep the top defense,” Green jokingly said.

But Draymond Green is right, he will win Defensive Player of the Year if the Golden State Warriors can maintain their top defense for 74 more games. It's still early in the season, but the Warriors' defense looks legitimate. Green is second in the league in player defensive rating at 94.0 behind Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Draymond Green everywhere on defense with the game on the line Draymond Green everywhere on defense with the game on the line https://t.co/Pqz1TIBWa6

Stephen Curry, who is not known for his defense, is currently ranked seventh and Jordan Poole is next to him. Andrew Wiggins did not crack the top ten, but he's at number eleven. Kevon Looney also provides good defense, as well as Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II off the bench.

Draymond Green not among the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year this season

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors defends Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

At the start of the season, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Other players in the top five are Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Draymond Green is among the top ten favorites, but with the Golden State Warriors' strong start to the season, he could enter the top five. Green won the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The three-time NBA champion also came in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice, and he was third last season. He also finished in the top ten in six of his nine NBA seasons.

ESPN @espn 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists:



🔔 Ben Simmons

🎷 Rudy Gobert

🌉 Draymond Green 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalists: 🔔 Ben Simmons🎷 Rudy Gobert🌉 Draymond Green https://t.co/qgt0ZVn8jZ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is no denying that Draymond Green is a great defensive player. He's one of the greatest defenders of his generation. If the Golden State Warriors can sustain their team defense for the rest of the season, Green will be among the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar