Which Lakers and Grizzlies stars made the All-Defensive Team? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 17

The NBA Crossover Grid for July 17 is here and it features Lakers, Pistons and Grizzlies' All-Defensive team candidates. With a few interesting combinations available on the grid, we take a look at the possible answers for today.

The Crossover Grid has been one of the more interesting offseason activities for fans to partake in. After a long season, fans haven't necessarily felt the fatigue of having to watch basketball every day of the week.

In light of this, the MLB's Immaculate Grid-inspired trivia game has been a fun way of offsetting the lack of basketball action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read: The Ultimate Guide to NBA Crossover Grid Rules and Regulations

The grid works by presenting nine tiles with each row and column having a specific parameter. While taking these parameters into consideration, fans have to guess the name of a player who fits the necessary criteria.

With this in mind, we take a look at what the HoopGrids.com's grid looks like for July 17.

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it?

While considering the sheer body of players who have played in the NBA, it is important to note that several combinations and results will be possible. There are many right answers.

However, on a competitive basis, only those answers who have been selected on a relatively lesser frequency earn a higher rarity score, thus resulting in a higher rank.

NBA Crossover Grid: Looking at Lakers and Grizzlies stars who made the All-Defensive team

Answers for Crossover Grid July 17

In the first row, JaVale McGee fits the bill for a player who has suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers. For the second tile, Thomas Bryant, who was drafted by the Lakers, had a short-stint with LA this last season before winning the title with the Denver Nuggets. Finally, Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant is an easy pick for the last tile in the row.

In the second row, Charlie Villanueva is a less-common pick for the first tile. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently won the title with the Nuggets, however, he started off his NBA career with the Pistons. Finally, Ben Wallace, in the last tile, is the most popular choice on the grid.

In the third row, Chandler Parsons is a safe pick for the first time, considering his stint with both teams. Similarly, JaMychal Green was also a solid choice for the next tile. Finally, the Grizzlies' "Grindfather" himself, Tony Allen, is the ideal lock for the last tile in the row.

Allen made a name for himself as one of the best lockdown defenders in the game. Meanwhile, although Kobe was known for his scoring, his ability to hound opposing players on defense certainly deserved more praise.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault