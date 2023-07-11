The Ultimate Guide to NBA Crossover Grid Rules and Regulations

The NBA Crossover Grid originated as a trivia game designed for MLB but has now been adapted for the NBA. With a version of the Immaculate Grid coming to the NBA, fans can put their basketball knowledge to work as the offseason continues.

While Summer League action is underway in Las Vegas, fans at home can also make use of their free time by playing this game. The NBA Crossover Grid features nine boxes wherein a participant has to place a player that matches the criteria dictated by the row or the column.

For example, CrossoverGrid.com presented this table on day 13 to the fans who were interested in participating.

As you can see, each column and row features either a team or a statistical criteria. The objective of the game is to place a player in the team that fits the necessary parameters.

While the objective itself seems easy, there are some further aspects of the game that players should be aware of, especially with regards to ranking.

As per the creators at CrossoverGrid.com, the ranking system is based upon the rarity of the selections itself. Should a large number of participants have the same guesses, the overall score drops, thus the ranking drops as well.

Additionally, an incorrect guess will also result in negative connotations, thus affecting overall ranking.

The game is meant to test the extent of one's basketball knowledge. With several factors influencing the results, fans can look forward to staying occupied even in the offseason.

What are the answers to Day 13 of the NBA Crossover Grid?

There are several potential combinations that one can come up with when looking at the grid itself. By virtue of the sheer number of players who have been in the NBA, the grid lends itself to several combinations.

A simple example of answers to Day 13 of CrossoverGrid.com's grid would be:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for Day 13

As you can see, the answers to the grid itself are correct. This could be considered enough with regards to the exercise as a whole. However, if ranking is taken into consideration, this grid may not rank as highly.

There may be a drop in overall rankings with players such as Kevin Garnett, Al Horford and Ricky Rubio being popular selections. In light of this, participants will have to get creative if they wish to achieve a higher rank.

