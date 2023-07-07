Which player for the Utah Jazz averaged over 9 assists per game in a season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 6th, 2023

The NBA's version of the Immaculate Grid has released their latest puzzle and it might be the hardest one yet. The trivial grid game has taken over MLB and has made its way to the NBA, NFL and NHL.

To complete the game, a player must correctly guess the right answer for each grid. The clues on the horizontal plane for today's puzzle are the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and players who averaged nine or more assists in a single season.

On the other hand, the clues on the vertical plane are the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. A player has nine guesses, which means one wrong answer will make the grid incomplete.

Let's try to answer Grid No. 3 — a Utah Jazz player who has averaged nine or more assists in a single season. The feat has been accomplished by only two players in franchise history.

The easy answer is John Stockton, who averaged 9.0+ assists in 10 seasons, during his 19-year NBA career. The other one is Deron Williams, who achieved it four times during his time with the Jazz. Williams also averaged 9.7 assists in his final year in Utah but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through the season.

What is the NBA Immaculate Grid?

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Immaculate Grid was a trivia game made for MLB fans. It's named after the Immaculate Inning, one of the rare feats achieved by a pitcher in a baseball game. To accomplish it, a pitcher must strike out the side on nine pitches.

So to win the Immaculate Grid game, the player must correctly guess the nine players without any mistakes. The game started back in April and has gone viral on social media. It has become a popular game and many other sports fans wanted to have their own version of the game.

Luckily, there are people who were quick to make versions of the Immaculate Grid for the NBA, NFL and NHL.

Here are the websites where you can play three other versions of the Immaculate Grid game:

NBA - Hoops Grid

NFL - Crossover Grid

NHL - Puckdoku

One grid is available per day, which means players will need to be patient. Some are difficult, while others are easy. It will depend on the player's knowledge of the game, stats, teams and players.

