Which players had 15+ assists in a game have also made an All-Defensive Team and 1-3x All-Star? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 5

It's Day 99 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its latest puzzle was released on October 4. Thursday's grid is a special edition puzzle because no NBA teams are part of the horizontal and vertical clues. The horizontal hints are about a player's information and accomplishments, while the vertical ones pertain to game performance.

The original basketball grid game also introduced the Grid History feature last month, which allows players to solve previous puzzles. On that note, let's take a look at all the clues for the 99th NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who was named to an All-Defensive Team and scored 50+ points in a game

Grid 2: Player who was named to an All-Star 1-3 times and scored 50+ points in a game

Grid 3: Player who scored 50+ points in a game and was drafted in the second round

Grid 4: Player who was named to an All-Defensive Team and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game

Grid 5: Player who was named to an All-Star 1-3 times and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game

Grid 6: Player who was drafted in the second round and grabbed 20+ rebounds in a game

Grid 7: Player who was named to an All-Defensive Team and had 15+ assists in a game

Grid 8: Player who was named to an All-Star 1-3 times and had 15+ assists in a game

Grid 9: Player who had 15+ assists in a game and was drafted in the second round

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's take a closer look at Grids 7 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players who had 15+ assists in a game have also been named to an All-Defensive Team and was a 1-to-3-time All-Star?

Gary Payton is one of the greatest defensive guards in NBA history. Payton is a former Defensive Player of the Year. He has been named to an All-Defensive Team nine times, all of which were the First Team selection. His career high in assists was 18, and he has 19 15+ assists games in total.

On the other hand, Derrick Rose is a former league MVP and a three-time All-Star. Rose was destined for greatness until injuries caught up with him and changed his career. He has two 15+ assists games in his career, and his career-high in the category is 17.

Also Read: Which Celtics players have also played for the Blazers and Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 4

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Here are a few alternative options for Grids 7 and 8 to help players who want to have a low rarity score:

Players who had 15+ assists in a game and were named to All-Defensive Team: Marcus Smart, Alvin Robertson, Norm Van Lier, Draymond Green and Mookie Blaylock

Players who had 15+ assists in a game and were named All-Star 1 to 3 times: Fat Lever, Ben Simmons, Terrell Brandon, Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 99:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Slam Dunk Contest participants have also played for the Celtics and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 4