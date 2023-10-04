Which Celtics players have also played for the Blazers and Pelicans? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 4

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on October 4. The original basketball trivia game remains popular among hoops fans who are all excited about the start of the preseason. Fans can also now play previous grids using the feature called Grid History, which was introduced last month.

Wednesday's grid has two special categories: a player who was born outside the United States and a player who participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 98 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was born outside the United States

Grid 4: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics

Grid 5: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and was born outside the United States

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 4. Which Boston Celtics players have also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans?

Enes Freedom has been out of the league ever since he began calling out China for its alleged human rights violations. Freedom played for both the Celtics and Blazers twice in his career. He was in Portland during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons and in Boston during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo suited up for the Celtics and Pelicans. Rondo had his best years in Boston, winning a championship there in 2008. He spent eight and a half seasons with the Celtics before becoming a journeyman for the rest of his career. He was in New Orleans during the 2017-18 season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

One of the main reasons why grid players solve the daily puzzle is to be atop the rankings. In order to have a high ranking, a player must need to have a low rarity score.

Here are some alternative answers for Grids 1 and 4:

Celtics-Blazers players: Gerald Wallace, Rasheed Wallace, Von Wafer, Theo Ratliff and Shavlik Randolph

Celtics-Pelicans players: Greg Stiemsma, Dan Dickau, James Posey, P. J. Brown and Rodney Rogers

Here's a completed grid for Day 98:

