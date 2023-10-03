Which players won multiple NBA Finals series have also played for the Nuggets and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 3

It's Day 97 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its latest puzzle was released on October 3.

Tuesday's grid has two special categories: a player who won multiple NBA Finals series and a player who lost multiple NBA Finals series. The original basketball grid game remains popular ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Players can also now solve previous grid games using the feature called "Grid History," which was introduced last month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are all the clues for the 97th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and won multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and won multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 9: Player who won multiple NBA Finals series and lost multiple NBA Finals series

Expand Tweet

Here's a closer look at Grids 3 and 6 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid: Which players who won multiple NBA Finals series have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a difference-maker for the Nuggets last season when they won their first NBA championship. Caldwell-Pope was also a key part of the 2020 LA Lakers team that won the title inside the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has won four NBA championships. He won in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, in 2016 with the Cavaliers and in 2020 with the Lakers. It should also be noted that James lost multiple NBA Finals series as well, so he's an answer for Grid 9.

Also Read: Which players with 30+ FG attempts in a game also played for the Thunder and Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Oct. 2

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There're two kinds of grid players, those who want to complete the puzzle and those who want to have the lowest rarity score.

Here are some alternative answers for Grids 3 and 6:

Nuggets players who won multiple NBA Finals series: Juwan Howard, Kenny Smith, Andre Iguodala, James Posey and J.R. Smith.

Cavaliers players who won multiple NBA Finals series: Shaquille O'Neal, JaVale McGee, Bill Laimbeer, Danny Green and Rajon Rondo.

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 97:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Bucks players have also played for the Pacers and Grizzlies? NBA Crossover Grid answers for Oct. 2