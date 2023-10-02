Which players with 30+ FG attempts in a game also played for the Thunder and Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 2

It's Day 96 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its latest puzzle was unveiled on October 2. There are two special categories for Monday's grid: a player who grabbed at least 20 rebounds in a game and a player who attempted at least 30 shots in a game.

Players can also now use the new feature called "Grid History" to solve any previous puzzles. On that note. here are all the clues for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

Grid 9: Player who grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

Let's take a closer look at Grids 7 and 8 for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid: Which players who attempted 30 or more shots in a game also played for the OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks? It should be noted that players for the Seattle SuperSonics count as Thunder players.

Russell Westbrook is the greatest player to ever wear a Thunder uniform. Westbrook is an all-around player, but he has a tendency to take a lot of shots. The former MVP's career-high in shot attempts for a single game is 44. He did it on October 28, 2016 against the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the answers for Grid 8. Antetokounmpo's career-high in shot attempts for a single game is 39, and he did twice. The first one was against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 28, 2022 and the other happened two months later against the LA Clippers.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players, those who want to complete the puzzle regardless of score and those who want to be atop the daily rankings. To be on top, the player needs to solve the puzzle and have the lowest rarity score possible. Here are some alternative answers for Grids 7 and 8:

Thunder/Sonics players with 30+ FGA in a game: Chuck Person, Xavier McDaniel, Vin Baker, Fred Brown and Spencer Haywood

Bucks players with 30+ FGA in a game: Dale Ellis, Ray Allen, Jerry Stackhouse, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Brandon Jennings

Here's a completed puzzle for Day 96:

