Which Knicks players have also played for Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 1

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on October 1. It's Day 95 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

This puzzle includes elements associated with the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Phoenix Suns. The grid also includes players who've only appeared in one or two All-Star games and have made an All-NBA Team.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and played for the Utah Jazz.

Grid 8 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 9 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grid 1 pertains to the player who suited up for both the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Here's the Crossover Grid for October 1:

NBA Crossover Grid October 1: More on the Knicks player who also played for the Jazz

Crossover Grid October 1

In the 1987 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Mark Jackson as the 18th overall pick. His arrival in the league marked the beginning of an illustrious career that spanned 17 seasons. Jackson's style of play was defined by his exceptional passing skills and basketball IQ. He possessed an innate ability to read the game, setting up teammates with precision passes and controlling the tempo of the match.

Throughout his basketball journey, Jackson's leadership qualities shone brightly. He was not just a point guard; he was the floor general, orchestrating plays, and directing his team with authority. His impact extended beyond the stat sheet, as he instilled a sense of unity and purpose in every squad he played for.

Throughout Mark Jackson's career, he truly embodied the definition of playing point guard. Jackson averaged 9.6 points, 8.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 19 seasons. While the numbers don't look as impressive, Jackson was great at playmaking which impacted the majority of teams he suited up for.

Jackson continued to showcase his skills and leadership with various teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Utah Jazz. He left an indelible mark on each organization, leaving behind a legacy of unselfish play and unwavering dedication to the game.