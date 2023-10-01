Which Suns players have also played for Pistons? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 1

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on October 1. It's Day 95 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

This puzzle includes elements associated with the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns. The grid also includes players who've only appeared in one or two All-Star games and have made an All-NBA Team.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Grid 7 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and played for the Utah Jazz.

Grid 8 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and played for the Detroit Pistons.

Grid 9 - Player who made one or two All-Star appearances and was named to an All-NBA Team.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Here's the Crossover Grid for October 1:

NBA Crossover Grid October 1: More on the Suns player who also played for the Pistons

Crossover Grid October 1

Jon Leuer embarked on his basketball career in 2011 when the Milwaukee Bucks selected him as the 40th overall pick in the draft. Right from the start, he showcased dedication to improving his basketball skills. With a height of 6-foot-10, Leuer had the physical attributes and basketball abilities that rendered him a valuable asset on the basketball court.

Over his career, Leuer suited up for several teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons. In Detroit, he had one of his most memorable seasons, averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game during the 2016-17 season.

In 2020, Jon Leuer announced his retirement from professional basketball. While he may not have achieved the stardom that some of his peers did, his contributions to the teams he played for were undeniable.