Which Bucks players have also played for the Pacers and Grizzlies? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 2

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on October 2. The original basketball grid game should remain popular among hoops fans with training camp about to start off the 2023-24 NBA season. Fans can also now use the new feature called "Grid History" to solve previous puzzles.

Monday's grid has two special categories: a player who grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game and a player who attempted 30 or more shots in a single game. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 96 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder

Grid 2: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Indiana Pacers and grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder

Grid 5: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game

Grid 7: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

Grid 9: Player who grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a single game and attempted 30 or more shots in a single game

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grids 2 and 5: Which Milwaukee Bucks players have also played for the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies?

Malcolm Brogdon started his career with the Bucks as a second round pick in 2016. Brogdon went on to win the 2017 Rookie of the Year, but his stint in Milwaukee ended in 2019 when he signed for the Pacers in free agency. He won the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics, but was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen suited up for both the Grizzlies and Bucks during his career. Allen started with the Utah Jazz and was traded to Memphis in his third season. He was acquired by Milwaukee in 2021 and was their starting shooting guard. He will play for the Phoenix Suns next season after the Bucks pulled off a three-team trade for Damian Lillard.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have the lowest possible score to top the daily rankings. Here are some alternative answers for Grids 2 and 5:

Bucks-Pacers players: Wesley Matthews, Mike Dunleavy Jr., D.J. Augustin, Monta Ellis and Adrian Dantley

Bucks-Grizzlies players: Jae Crowder, Beno Udrih, Jevon Carter, Pau Gasol and Benoit Benjamin

Here's a completed grid for Day 96:

