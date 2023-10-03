Which Nuggets players have also played for the Sixers and Mavericks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 3

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid just dropped on Oct. 3. The original basketball grid game is still a favorite pastime for hoops fans, who are also excited with the start of training camp. Fans can also now solve previous grid puzzles using the new feature called "Grid History."

Tuesday's grid has two special categories: a player who won multiple NBA Finals series and a player who lost multiple NBA Finals series. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 97 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and won multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 4: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and won multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 8: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and lost multiple NBA Finals series

Grid 9: Player who won multiple NBA Finals series and lost multiple NBA Finals series

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at Grid 1 and 2. Which Denver Nuggets players have also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks?

Allen Iverson is mostly known for his time with the Sixers, wherein he became an NBA MVP in 2001. Iverson also took Philly to the NBA Finals that year. He was traded to the Nuggets midway through the 2005-05 season.

On the other hand, Nuggets legend Alex English suited up for the Mavericks during his career. English was in Denver for 10 seasons from 1980 to 1990. He played in Dallas during the 1990-91 season.

It should also be noted that JaVale McGee and DeAndre Jordan are possible answers for Grids 1 and 2. Both centers played for all three franchises during their careers.

Also Read: Which Bucks players have also played for the Pacers and Grizzlies? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 2

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to top the daily rankings and they can only do that if they get the lowest rarity score possible. Here are a few alternative answers for Grids 1 and 2:

Nuggets-Sixers players: Corey Brewer, Paul Millsap, Don MacClean, Scott Williams and Bobby Jones

Nuggets-Mavericks players: Richard Jefferson, Raef LaFrentz, George McCloud, Dahntay Jones and Gregg Buckner

Here's a completed grid for Day 97:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which players with 30+ FG attempts in a game also played for the Thunder and Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 2