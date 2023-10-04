Which Slam Dunk Contest participants have also played for the Celtics and Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for October 4

It's Day 98 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and its most recent puzzle was unveiled on October 4. Wednesday's grid has two special categories: a player who was born outside the United States and a player who participated in the Slam Dunk Contest. The original basketball grid game remains a staple for hoops fans ahead of the preseason.

Players can also now use the "Grid History" feature to solve previous grid games. It was introduced last month as part of the game's celebration of its 75th puzzle. On that note, here are all the clues for the 98th edition of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and was born outside the United States

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 6: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and was born outside the United States

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

Grid 9: Player who was born outside the United States and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest

Here's a closer look at Grids 7 and 8 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players who participated in the Slam Dunk Contest have also played for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets?

Gerald Green is the most recent Celtics player to win the Slam Dunk Contest back in 2007. He became just the second player in Celtics history to lift the trophy after Dee Brown in 1991. It should also be noted that Green also played for the New Jersey Nets, so he's an answer for both grids.

Meanwhile, there has never been a Slam Dunk Contest winner for the Nets. The last Nets player to participate in the All-Star Weekend event was Mason Plumlee in 2015. Another option for both grids is Blake Griffin, the 2011 winner, played for both Boston and Brooklyn in the latter part of his career.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

One type of grid player is those who want to rank high on the daily rankings. For that to happen, the player will need a low rarity score. Here are some alternative answers for Grids 7 and 8:

Slam Dunk Contest participants who also played for the Celtics: Blue Edwards, Greg Minor, Chris Carr and Ray Allen

Slam Dunk Contest participants who also played for the Nets: Vince Carter, Richard Jefferson, Kendall Gill, David Benoit and Tim Perry

Here's a completed grid for Day 98:

