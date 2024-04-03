Will Bronny James declare for 2024 NBA draft? Looking at his prospects after rumored USC exit

Bronny James had a very intriguing freshman year with the USC Trojans, but he might be exiting the program and entering the transfer portal. There was plenty of hype surrounding James, as he's the son of one of the greatest basketball players ever.

However, Bronny had a scary start to his collegiate career after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He made a full recovery and missed the first eight games of the season. He played 25 games for the Trojans, starting six, averaging 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game as a freshman.

One of the pressures put on Bronny early on was his LeBron's desire to play with his son in the NBA. The 18-year-old is eligible to enter this year's NBA draft, but the latest mock draft has him going undrafted.

Considering his struggles at USC, Bronny James has several options. James can stay and play his second season under a new coach after Andy Enfield left to take over SMU. He could also enter the transfer portal to gain more playing time.

Bronny could also declare for the NBA draft with hopes of teams going after him to lure his father. However, the way he played in his first year in college is indicative that he might not be ready to turn professional.

According to veteran college basketball reporter Dick Weiss, Bronny is planning to enter the transfer portal. Weiss has since deleted the tweet, while Tarek Fattal of Sports Illustrated reported that Bronny's name is not on the portal.

LeBron James to support whatever Bronny James decides to do after freshman year

Following the LA Lakers' win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, reporters asked LeBron James about Bronny's future due to the rumors that went viral on social media. James was baffled about the report being leaked to the press but still acknowledged his son's plans.

LeBron knows Bronny has a huge decision to make, and it will be announced soon. But as a family, he's going to support whatever decision Bronny makes.

"I don't know where it came from," James said. "Bronny is his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make. When he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we'll support whatever he does."

Before signing with USC, Bronny had several offers from other programs like Ohio State and Memphis. He also visited Duke, but there was no formal offer. Ryan McDonald of Deseret News speculated that if Bronny enters the transfer portal, he will likely join a Nike-sponsored university.

