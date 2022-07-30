Watch: “I’m not washing my hands for a month” - Young fan reacts ecstatically as he gets dapped up by Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant recently made a young fan's day, if not his life, by dapping him up. While Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets is still in doubt, he has no problem showing fans love. And they love him for it.

For NBA players, their relationship with their fans is a significant part of their lives for personal and professional reasons. Building goodwill with an adoring crowd is a smart business move and the right thing to do.

Kevin Durant has understood this since the early days of his professional basketball career. Durant has worked with programs like Make-A-Wish since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While it is easy to do good things when people are watching, Durant recently showed he gives fans love regardless of the situation. During an interaction with a young fan, Durant dapped him up. This led to an ecstatic reaction from the fan.

"I dapped up KD, bro. I dapped him up. I'm not washing my hand for a month!"

Watching the young fan's emotional reaction to Kevin Durant dapping him up shows how impactful meeting one's hero can be for children. The moment took no time out of Durant's day. Yet he created a moment the young boy will remember, possibly, for the rest of his life.

Goodable @Goodable Amid all the trade talk, Kevin Durant still out here making a 12-year old fan's day.



Any player going through trade talks could let the distraction take them out of the moment. Instead, Durant took the time to show his fans love.

These are the types of moments that help young fans find more reasons to love basketball. Despite everything that has happened in his career, Kevin Durant still shows love to the fans that love him.

Kevin Durant makes time for the young fans when he has the opportunity

Durant tries to take care of his young supporters when he has the chance.

NBA superstars are some of the busiest people in the world because of their schedules, but many still make time for their supporters. While Durant made a little time for a fan in the offseason, he also gave time to the fans during the season.

There have been several times during Kevin Durant's career when he has given his time to his fans. One of the funniest moments of Durant interacting with a young fan was when he ate a fan's nachos during a Golden State Warriors game.

Sharing a snack with a fan is a unique moment. It is certainly one the fan is always going to remember. Still, Durant has done more than eat with fans, as he occasionally makes time for autographs after the game.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kevin Durant signed damn near everything nearby fans waved at him here in Memphis. Kevin Durant signed damn near everything nearby fans waved at him here in Memphis. https://t.co/WGXtNhxOTs

Given that it was after a road game, it would be understandable if Durant wanted to go to the locker room and rush to leave. Instead, Kevin Durant made several fans' days, including one who brought Durant's college jersey to be signed.

