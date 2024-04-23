Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (April 23)

The Phoenix Suns will look to even their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Suns came out flat in Game 1 as Anthony Edwards, and the Timberwolves dominated to get the easy 120-95 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Edwards finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kevin Durant was brilliant for the Suns with 31 points, but Devin Booker and Bradley Beal struggled.

The Timberwolves are the slight -155 favorites to beat the Suns in Game 2. Oddsmakers predict a win for Minnesota and cover the -4 spread. The total is expected to go over 213.5 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 Player Props for Game 2 of Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves

#10 - Naz Reid, Points - Over 10.5 (-125)

One of the finalists for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid is a walking bucket for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reid averaged 13.5 points per game in the regular season and had 12 points in 19 minutes in Game 1.

#9 - Grayson Allen, 3-Pointers Made - Over 2.5 (-105)

The Phoenix Suns handed Grayson Allen a four-year, $70 million extension after leading the league in 3-points percentage at 46.1%. He averaged 2.7 threes per game in the regular season but went 0-for-3 in Game 1 with a bum ankle.

#8 - Karl-Anthony Towns, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (-135)

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best shooting big men in the NBA. Towns averaged 2.2 3-pointers made in this season but only went 1-for-2 in the first game. He would have knocked down more if the game wasn't lopsided.

#7 - Jusuf Nurkic, Rebounds - Under 10.5 (-110)

"The Bosnian Beast" Jusif Nurkic averaged 11.0 rebounds per game in the regular season for the Phoenix Suns. Nurkic is up against a fellow big-bodies European in Rudy Gobert, so the battle boards will likely be very competitive in this series.

#6 - Rudy Gobert, Rebounds - Over 12.5 (-118)

Rudy Gobert might be the most hated player in the league, but averaged 12.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, coming in second in the NBA. Gobert dominated Game 1 with 16 rebounds and was four rebounds shy of his playoff career high.

#5 - Bradley Beal, Points - Under 17.5 (-112)

The Phoenix Suns will need Bradley Beal to score the basketball more in this series. Beal has been gun-shy all season, as he remains the team's top playmaker. However, he's a scorer first, so it might best to utilize a player who had back-to-back 30.0 PPG seasons.

#4 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Points - Over 17.5 (-120)

Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing limited minutes since returning from a knee procedure in the middle of the season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are precautions with their second-best player, but he's due to for a big game.

#3 - Devin Booker, Points - Under 24.5 (-105)

Devin Booker had a dud of a game for the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 with 18 points on 31.3% shooting. Booker has a career playoff average of 27.8 points on 48.2% shooting. He needs to get out of his slump if the Suns want a chance to advance to the second round.

#2 - Kevin Durant, Points - Under 26.5 (-115)

Kevin Durant had 31 points in Game 1 and was the lone bright spot for the Phoenix Suns. Durant remains one of the greatest scorers in NBA history but has shown signs of slowing down in the regular season.

#1 - Anthony Edwards, Points - Under 25.5 (-115)

Anthony Edwards is touted to be the breakout star of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Edwards passed the test in Game 1 by finishing with 33 points and calling Kevin Durant old. He might be favored to go under 25.5 points in Game 2, but go against the odds because "Ant-Man" is set to take over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback