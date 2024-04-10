Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Brooklyn leading the series 2-1. The Nets won the previous game 96-88 on March 25.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 10.

The Raptors hold a 61-50 all-time advantage against the Nets. Brooklyn won the most recent game between the two teams behind Dennis Schroder’s 19 points and seven assists. Gary Trent Jr. had 18 points for Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on YES and TSN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+370) vs. Nets (-500)

Spread: Raptors (+10) vs. Nets (-10)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o221.5) vs. Nets -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Raptors (25-54) are 12th in the East and are out of postseason contention. They have lost eight of their past 10 games, including a 140-123 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. RJ Barrett led Toronto with 23 points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Nets (31-48) are 11th in the East and out of playoff contention as well. They have split their past 10 games and suffered a blowout 107-77 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Cam Thomas led the team with 21 points.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Raptors will be without Chris Boucher (knee), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Scottie Barnes (hand), D.J. Carton (ankle), Gradey Dick (groin) and Immanuel Quickley (rest). Jontay Porter continues to be out as the NBA continues to investigate his alleged involvement in betting. Toronto coach Darko Rajaković should start:

PG: Gary Trent Jr. SG: Javon Freeman-Liberty SF: RJ Barrett PF: Ochai Agbaji C: Kelly Olynyk

The Raptors’ key substitutes should be Bruce Brown Jr., Jordan Nwora and Jalen McDaniels.

Brooklyn will be without Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, Keita Bates-Diop, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaylen Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. on Wednesday. Nic Claxton (hip), Cam Johnson (toe) and Jacob Gilyard (hip) are probable. Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie should start:

PG: Dennis Schroder SG: Cam Thomas SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Trendon Watford C: Nic Claxton

Brooklyn’s key substitutes should be Cam Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

RJ Barrett has an over/under of 23.5 points. Being Toronto’s primary offensive weapon, he should cross that mark.

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 15.5 points. He should be able to score more than that against the depleted Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Nets are highly favored at home but they might find it difficult to cover the spread. Expect Brooklyn to win but this should be a low-scoring game with the team total being under 221.5 points.