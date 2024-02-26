Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 26, 2024

The Toronto Raptors visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the teams splitting the two. The game is included in the NBA's four-game slate.

The Raptors, 21-36, have fallen to 12th in the East. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 in a close contest on the road on Friday. It was a complete team effort, with only one player not scoring in double-digits.

The Pacers, 33-25, are sixth in the East, winning 133-111 against the Dallas Mavericks at home on the first night of their back-to-back. Myles Turner led the team in scoring with 33 points and added eight rebounds.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors will be aired locally on Bally Sports Indiana and TSN for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

Spread: Raptors +6.5 vs. Pacers -6

Moneyline: Raptors +215 vs. Pacers -238

Total over and under: Raptors O 246 vs. Pacers U 246

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Toronto Raptors, buoyed by a notable surge in confidence, are set to embark on a brief road trip starting Monday night. They have emerged victorious in three of their last four games, showcasing their recent upswing.

That includes a dominant 121-93 win at home against the Nets on Thursday and a tightly contested 123-121 victory on the road against the Hawks on Friday night, despite entering the game as 7.5 point underdogs.

Additionally, the Raptors have successfully covered the spread in three of their last five games and averaging 114.2 points per game this season, placing them 19th in the league.

In four of their last five games, they have allowed at least 119 points and are giving up an average of 117.4 points per game, ranking them 20th defensively.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are wrapping up a four-game homestand on Monday night. Following Sunday's home game against the Mavericks, Indiana has secured victories in three straight games.

Indiana continues to excel offensively, scoring at least 125 points in three of their last four matchups, and averaging 123.8 points, the highest in the NBA. However, it's allowing an average of 122.2 points, ranking the team 28th in the league.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups

For the Raptors, Immanuel Quickley will start at PG, Gary Trent Jr. at SG, RJ Barett at SF, Scottie Barnes at PF and Jakob Poeltl at center.

Meanwhile, for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton will start at PG, Andrew Nembhard at SG, Bennedict Mathurin at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myles Turner at center.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Pascal Siakam has averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 22.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 11.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Scottie Barnes, meanwhile, has averaged 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 20.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers predictions

The Pacers are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -6 point spread and -238 on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are expected to exceed the point mark of 246.5, while the Pacers are favored to go below, despite their elite offense.