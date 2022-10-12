3 best games like BGMI for 3GB RAM phones (October 2022)

Shocking gamers across the country, BGMI was removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on July 28, 2022. MeitY found malicious codes in the app that were detrimental to India's security grid and, as a result, blocked the game, following the rules of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Since then, several statements about the game's unban from the developers, the Indian government, and Battlegrounds Mobile India content creators have surfaced online. However, much to the disappointment of fans and players across the country, the title is yet to be relaunched in the Indian market.

Due to this, many players have decided to shift to other games that will help quench their thirst for battle royale mobile games. This article will list three similar games for 3GB RAM mobile phones that players can enjoy.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

3 games that 3GB RAM device users can try out after the BGMI ban

1) COD Mobile

Released back in 2019, COD Mobile celebrated its third-year anniversary just a few weeks ago. Over time, the game has successfully built a huge playerbase, which has helped it become a competitor to the likes of BGMI and Garena's Free Fire.

Like its PC counterpart, the game offers a wide variety of game modes including Multiplayer, Zombie mode, and Classic that have attracted millions of gamers to it. This has also helped COD Mobile become successful as an esports title with several tournaments being organized across the world.

Minimum device requirements for COD Mobile

Android

Android OS 5.1 or higher

2GB RAM or more

iOS

OS 9.0 or higher

2GB RAM or more

2) Apex Legends Mobile

Released globally a few months ago, Apex Legends Mobile boasts great graphics and fast-paced gameplay, which has made millions of players flock to the game.

Gamers can select a Legend of their preference. Each legend has special abilities, divided into three types: ultimate, passive, and tactical.

BGMI pro players looking for BGMI alternatives can enjoy playing Apex Legends Mobile as quite a few esports tournaments are being organized for this game. With over 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store itself, the title is all set to capture a huge share of the Indian gaming market.

Minimum device requirements for Apex Legends Mobile

Android

Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

3) New State Mobile

Like BGMI, New State Mobile was also developed by Krafton Inc. Although both titles have similar features and hail from the PUBG Mobile universe, the latter does not have any issues that can result in it getting banned.

The game was released last year and features a futuristic setting of 2051, with the popular game helping players move ahead in time. Its PC-like graphics have stood out as one of the most impressive features of the game, receiving high ratings from critics around the globe.

Since the suspension of BGMI, New State Mobile has seen a steep rise in its number of downloads. Several BGMI pro players and YouTubers like MortaL, Sc0ut, Hector, Aman, and Fierce have been seen playing competitive scrims in this game.

Minimum device requirements for New State Mobile

Android

Android OS 6.0 or higher

2GB RAM or more

iOS

OS 13.0 or higher

iPhone 6S or later models

Besides the games mentioned above, BR lovers can try out games like Free Fire Max, Survival: Fire Battlegrounds, and ScarFall: The Royale Combat. All of these games have low device requirements and have similar features and gameplay mechanics to that of BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes