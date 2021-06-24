3 easiest titles to get in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is here, and many fans have already gained Early Access to the game. Also, the data from PUBG Mobile can be merged to BGMI so players can pick up where they left off.

For those who have started anew, getting a title can be the next thing on their list. Just like attractive or quirky outfits, the title manages to grab attention. While some titles take a longer time to attain, players can get some of them quickly and easily.

Top 3 titles to get easily in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Well Liked

Undoubtedly, the easiest title a player can get in Battlegrounds Mobile India is the "Well Liked" title. To achieve this, the player needs to get 1000 likes on their profile.

Judging by their performance in a particular match, other players in the match can drop a like on a player's profile. To make it easier, a player can like other profiles to get a like back.

2) Perseverance

If players are willing to spend 600 UC on an Elite Royale Pass for three consecutive seasons, then the Perseverance title is not hard to get.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the easier titles to get in Battlegrounds Mobile India. All a player needs to do is buy the pass for three seasons.

3) Sharpshooter

For this title, a player needs to have some good sniping skills and great aim. To achieve the sharpshooter title, players need to go solo in classic mode. Being in the platinum tier is also a pre-requisite.

A player has to shoot three enemies in a row from a 50 m distance without missing any bullets. For players who have a good aim, this might be an easier task. Make sure to grab a powerful sniper that does high damage. Also, try to get headshots for quicker kills.

