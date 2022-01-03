3 possible reasons why invited BGMI teams are getting eliminated from BGIS 2021

BGIS 2021 is BGMI's first major official tournament. The craze for the tournament has heightened since its announcement in August and has probably reached its peak, now that the business end of the tournament is going on.

'BGIS: The Grind' witnessed 32 invited BGMI teams square off against each other en route to the main tournament. However, in BGIS, the scenario changed completely and only 21 teams qualified from Online Qualifiers. Two teams from these have already been knocked out after Day 1 of the Quarterfinals.

What are the possible reasons for the early exits of invited BGMI teams at BGIS 2021?

1) Rising teams are giving tough competition to the invited BGMI Esports teams

Official tournaments often showcase why rising stars should not be undermined as underdogs and BGIS 2021 has proved the same.

This was seen in the very first match of Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers where Team T10 handled a clutch brilliantly against the rushing Velocity Gaming, proving their mettle in the process. Here's a look at the analysis video detailing the same mistakes of Velocity Gaming.

A special mention has to be made about Team Mayavix who have taken fights against the likes of Global Esports and have beaten them handsomely to win 'Chicken Dinners.'

2) Unprecedented zone shifts

Zones play a major role in the outcome of a match in BGMI classic mode as well in Esports tournaments. This is where the experience of IGLs comes into play, as they have knowledge of the intricate details of zone shifts.

However, the zone shifts at BGIS 2021 have been unprecedented, resulting in the downfall of teams (even the experienced invited BGMI Esports teams). Official casters like Mazy, Ankiibot, and Spero have all expressed their bewilderment on witnessing extreme zone shifts in almost all of the matches of Online Qualifiers.

The clashes between Team Forever and Old Hood Esports in the Quarterfinal matches, while the zone constantly favored the latter, brought about the downfall of Team Forever. This also happened to team 8bit who fell prey to Team Mega Force while getting into the zone.

3) Unexpected drop clashes

Drop clashes are mostly harmful and are often avoided by BGMI Esports teams. At BGIS 2021, the introduction of the invited teams guaranteed drop clashes as the rising teams did not give up on their drop locations to the experienced lineups.

While drop clashes in bigger cities like Yasnaya Polyana (where GodLike Esports saw various other teams drop into the area) and Los Leones were still manageable, drop clashes in smaller vicinities brought about the downfall of many teams, including the invited teams.

Global Esports after dominating in the Online Qualifiers, bowed out of the tournament after the Quarterfinals due to repetitive defeats in drop clashes against Team 2op eSports on Sanhok's Pai Nan and Team Outset on Miramar's Pecado.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan