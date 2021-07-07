30 best BGMI clan names for gamers in July 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Android users in India can now enjoy the final version of the battle royale title, whereas iOS users will have to wait a little longer.

Clans in BGMI are teams who can take part in the daily missions and challenges to earn points. After creating a clan, players can invite their friends to join it.

BGMI gamers prefer to keep unique clan names to stand out from the crowd. Since Android keyboards do not have a wide range of symbols and fonts to choose from, players often head over to name generators like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize their clan name or for cool name recommendations.

Clan names for BGMI

1. Claή Fєvєr

2. 丹รรaรรiήร

3. Team TyЯaŇŇy

4. Ƥr𐍉 Ƥlayєrs

5. ℑήvᎥncᎥ多ilit🔱

6. 𒆜Dy͢͢͢ήⱥᴍi¢ Allies

7. Շєภaςเoยร

8. ☆༒ ☬Kìñgs ☬༒☆

9. ★彡[Hüñtërs]彡★

10.«↓‡Dëmøñs‡↓»

11. ☸Frîëñds☸

12. •°Sĉøüřģė°•

13. GẫḿėℛŞ

14. Vőíĉęş

15. ŤhůňđĕŘbolt

16. ๛ßăßý-ßĕësシ

17. ξvoļūτĩǾη

18. Qบ𝒾ck Sαภd

19. ƁƐSƬϟ

20. ☠︎ĐÄŃGÈŘOUS

21. 么HŸĐRÂ么

22. Ɠąʍҽ͢͢͢ටѵҽɾ

23. Ɠ͢Ɠ»ℜѺƔคŁs

24. Mєʅơɗყ ✓

25. ★ Scơ®pǐơƞs

26. AŋɠɛƖs

27.Galąҳყ Guys

28. Qųɛɛŋs

29. ꧁ცơơɠɛყɱeŋ꧂

30. Ni𝔫jⱥ Tนr†l𝕖s

How to create a clan in BGMI

Players need to enter the Clan Name and Clan Motto while creating their clan in BGMI

Players can follow the steps given below to create their own clan in BGMI:

Mobile gamers will need to open BGMI and click the arrow option at the bottom of the screen. They will then need to select the “Clan” option. Players have to click on the “Create Clan” option. They will need to fill in the details given on the screen, like the Name of Clan and Clan Motto. Users will need to tap on the Create Clan option.

Note: In order to create a clan in BGMI, players must have 50000 BPs in their in-game account.

