4 best players of BGIS Semi-Finals

BGIS 2021 is the most prestigious tournament on the Indian Esports circuit. With a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore, the craze and hype created around the tournament has been justified ever since it was announced in August.

After the success of BGIS: The Grind, the Online Qualifiers, the Quarter-Finals, the Semi-Finals, too, saw millions of people queueing up to watch the event on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Thrilling zone shifts, impactful gameplay, and domination of some teams were the highlights of the round.

Snippet showing best players of Semi-Finals (Image via Krafton)

The Semi-Finals round witnessed 24 qualifying teams (divided into three groups) battle it out in 24 matches stretched across four days. Only 16 BGMI Esports teams have booked their slots for the Grand Finals.

The Semi-Finals brought before the audience several players who outshone others with their brilliant gameplay.

Who are the four players who dominated the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021?

1) Jonathan

Jonathan needs no introduction in BGMI Esports, as he is regarded as one of the best players in the game. As part of GodLike Esports in BGIS 2021, Jonathan, alongside his teammates, asserted his dominance over the entire lobby.

There has not been a single game where Jonathan failed to deliver. He tops the kill leaderboards with 37 total finishes, 19 assists and 7284 total damage.

2) Sultan

Sultan's performance in the Semi-Finals was the primary reason that his team, Old Hood Esports, made it to the Grand Finals of the tournament. Sultan was announced as the top fragger in Erangel.

With 33 total finishes, 12 total assists and total damage of 7078, Sultan has presented his case to be considered the best rising BGMI star.

3) Pukar

One of the main reasons for Skylightz Gaming to stay on top of the leaderboards is Pukar's brilliant performance in the Semi-Finals of BGIS. Right from the very first game, Pukar's gungame was on point. He has accumulated 31 total finishes with 19 assists and has total damage of 5407.

4) Daddy

The Supari Gang made it to the Grand Finals of the tournament based on their passive style of gameplay, where they respected position points more than kill points.

However, Daddy's performance has been nothing short of exceptional as he has gathered 30 total finishes with total damage of 6714 and 11 total assists.

