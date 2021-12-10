4 BGMI features fans prefer over futuristic PUBG New State mechanics

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. BGMI has become quite popular since its release in July, becoming a crowd favorite. PUBG New State, on the other hand, is the newest addition to the Battle Royale genre of mobile games offering futuristic gameplay and improved graphics.

However, many players have preferred to play BGMI over PUBG New State, ignoring the futuristic mechanics.

What are the 5 BGMI features fans prefer over futuristic PUBG New State mechanics?

1) More maps to choose from

BGMI and its global counterpart PUBG Mobile have several maps for players to choose from. BGMI has as many as six different classic mode maps - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik, and Karakin.

PUBG New State, meanwhile, focuses more on ultra-realistic graphics and futuristic gameplay; the game has only two maps - Erangel 2051 and Troi for players to play in Battle Royale mode. This gives BGMI an added advantage over PUBG New State.

2) Reliance on modern-day mechanics and gameplay

PUBG New State has, over time, relied more on futuristic game mechanics through which Krafton wants users to experience the world in 2051. As a result, the game has features like respawns that help the game delve into fiction.

On the other hand, BGMI has tried to maintain the modern-day scenario inside the game, making it look more realistic. Moreover, weapon and vehicle mechanics are relevant to current times. Since a lot of players have loved this modern-day gameplay and mechanics for years, they prefer sticking to it.

3) More modes and events

BGMI introduces new events and themed modes in the game at periodic intervals to enhance the gaming experience of the players. This is evident even on the current date, as the game has the Mirror World themed mode available. The Mirror World themed mode is the result of a major collaboration with Arcane.

PUBG New State, however, being it its initial days, is yet to introduce any themed mode or specific events related to it, resulting in players preferring BGMI.

4) More characters to play with

BGMI has introduced several special characters over time which has made players throng to the game. There are as many as five different characters, namely - Victor, Sara, Carlo, Andy and Anna. all the characters have their individual special powers effective only in the Evoground mode.

Since players love variety in their game, they have stuck to BGMI and have not moved to PUBG New State which only has generic characters to choose from. These characters can become tedious with time even when the game provides futuristic mechanics.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman