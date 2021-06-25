5 best Android multiplayer games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 

Indian mobile gamers are now enjoying Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access) on their Android devices. iOS players will have to wait for the final version of the game to get released in order to enjoy it.

There are many multiplayer games like Battlegrounds Mobile India that mobile gamers can download from the Google Play Store if they've overplayed BGMI and are looking for a change. Here are a few options.

Android multiplayer games like Battlegrounds Mobile India

These are five of the best multiplayer games like Battlegrounds Mobile India:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via WallpaperAccess

According to many mobile gamers, this title is the best alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game has console-quality graphics that are appreciated by many players.

There are two main modes – Multiplayer and Battle Royale, that players can choose from. Players can buy various in-game items offered by the title.

Download it from here.

2. Garena Free Fire

Image via WallpaperAccess

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, this is also a famous battle royale title. However, instead of 100 players, only 50 players fight for their survival.

Matches in Free Fire are short and last approximately 10 minutes. The game comes up with many events that players can have fun taking part in.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This battle-royale game has a good collection of guns. Players can pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon to defeat enemies.

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, this title has vehicles strewn around the map. Players can hop into these vehicles to travel around the map and escape enemies.

Download it from here.

4. PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

Image via Viral Cone (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this game has pixelated graphics and block-like characters. The gameplay and the basic rules are very similar to that of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND offers over 30 types of weapons. The title also has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

From machine guns to assault rifles, the game offers realistic weapons, much like Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game has modes like Team battle, Deathmatch, Team Bomb Battle, Duel, etc.

Players can take part in exciting multiplayer battles along with their friends. Mobile gamers also have the option to create their own custom game.

Download it from here.

