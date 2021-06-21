5 best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for low-end Android devices

Indian gamers can now enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access). Unfortunately, iOS players will have to wait for the final version of the game to be released in order to enjoy it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices and requires Android 5.1.1. If players want to check out more games like this new battle royale title, explore the titles in the list below.

Best games like Battlegrounds Mobile India for low-end Android devices

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This popular battle royale title can be played offline. Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can purchase various in-game accessories.

This game is liked for its unique feature that allows players to respawn up to three times. In addition, players can use cars and trains to travel around the map.

Download it from here.

2) Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Like Battlegrounds Mobile India, the ultimate goal of players is survival. Therefore, mobile gamers have to descend into a hostile battleground and pick up items required for survival.

The battle royale map of the title covers an area of 4 km * 4 km. There are many vehicles strewn around the map that players can use.

Download it from here.

3) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Players who like to snipe in Battlegrounds Mobile India will enjoy this survival-shooting game. In addition, they can also take part in in-game Online Sniper Tournaments.

Players can enjoy the title without an internet connection. They can enjoy the New Offline Zombies Virus Event or the story mode offline.

Download it from here.

4) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This title, like Battlegrounds Mobile India, is also a battle royale title. The game has low-device requirements and can be downloaded for free.

Players can enjoy exciting battle royale combats even when they do not have access to the internet. Mobile gamers can also enjoy the exciting story mode of the game.

Download it from here.

5) Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The basic gameplay of this title and Battlegrounds Mobile India is not much different. The major difference is that title players have to play this game in the first-person mode.

There are high-speed trains, helicopters, cars, etc. Players will also have to stay aware of the shrinking safe zone.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Srijan Sen