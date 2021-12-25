5 best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) drop locations for high loot across all maps

BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games on mobile, and its popularity is ever-rising. Players try to immerse themselves in the thrilling experience of the "survival of the fittest" mode.

However, to survive until the end, Battlegrounds Mobile India users need to gather decent loot to help them take fights, defeat enemies, and heal after battles. While experienced players know most of the best drop locations, this guide is for beginners and intermediate BGMI gamers.

Which are the five best loot locations in BGMI?

1) Sosnovka Military Base in Erangel

Sosnovka Military Base is one of the prime locations for squads to get great loot in BGMI. Situated on the southern island of Erangel, the place is popular among players who try to get hold of Level 3 loot in the initial stages of matches.

No matter how far the plane's path is, squads can be seen gliding their parachutes to drop in the Sosnovka Military Base, which spices up the bridge camp situation.

2) El Pozo in Miramar

El Pozo is situated on the Western side of Miramar. Such is its popularity that three squads can be seen dropping into the vicinity in BGMI esports tournaments.

The number of teams dropping into this rich loot area increases in the classic BR matches.

3) Bootcamp in Sanhok

Bootcamp is probably the most popular landing spot across all maps in BGMI. Since, in most Sanhok matches, the plane's path stays near the center of the map, this area serves as a hot drop.

Gamers choose Bootcamp as their drop location as it mostly stays in the first safe zone and serves the best loot in Sanhok. The unique Y-shaped building, along with several tiny houses and warehouses, provides an excellent haul for the players to equip themselves.

4) Los Leones in Miramar

Los Leones is the biggest city in Miramar and contains the most loot. Many BGMI players who prefer to carry lots of loot consider dropping here.

Situated in the south-eastern corner of the map, Level 3 loot can be found in many areas in this city.

5) Paradise Resort in Sanhok

Paradise Resort in Sanhok is another location in Sanhok that can be considered among the best loot locations across the classic mode maps. It has five buildings that contain sufficient loot for a squad.

However, while dropping here, players must look out for others as this area often acts as a hot-drop.

