5 best BGMI alternatives to play in September 2022

Within a year of its release, BGMI emerged as one of the most popular games in the Indian gaming community, with millions of players across the country playing the game on a regular basis. However, much to the shock of gamers, the title was delisted from the virtual stores of Google and Apple on 28 July.

A considerable amount of time has passed since then, but the game is yet to be relaunched in the Play Store and App Store. As a result, players are on the search for similar games they can play on their mobile devices.

Mobile games that BGMI players can shift to after the game's ban

1) New State Mobile

New State Mobile was released in November 2021. Although the initial release got the game some attention, the rise of Battlegrounds Mobile India led to a decline in its popularity. However, the ban on the latter has seen many players shift to New State Mobile as it has similar gameplay and mechanics.

The title is the futuristic variant of the popular BR game PUBG Mobile. Also developed by Krafton, the game offers some of the best graphics in a mobile BR game.

Many unofficial tournaments and scrims are organized for the game on a daily basis, and multiple Tier-1 BGMI players have been taking part in them. Hence, the game has become one of the best alternatives for Indian gamers in September 2022.

2) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max was released as an upgraded version of Garena Free Fire. The ban imposed on Free Fire earlier this year saw a massive number of Indian players shift to the Max version.

Since the game has low hardware requirements, it has become immensely popular among users with low-end mobile devices.

BGMI players looking for alternatives in September can enjoy playing Free Fire Max and continue their BR gaming experience.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is amongst the latest entries in the battle royale genre of mobile games. Released only a few months ago, Respawn's Apex Legends Mobile boasts outstanding graphics and fast-paced gameplay, making it an instant hit around the world.

Players can dive into the battlegrounds after choosing a character (known as Legend) of their preference. Each Legend has certain special abilities that can be categorized into three types: passive, tactical, and ultimate.

Indian players can begin playing Apex Legends Mobile in September 2022 to quench their thirst for BR gaming. With new Legends getting added all the time, the title is set to become more exciting over time.

4) Survival: Fire Battlegrounds

Developed by Felina Labs, Survival: Fire Battlegrounds has slowly risen through the ranks and has successfully posited itself as a popular battle royale game in the Indian market.

The game offers both online and offline modes and is modeled on other popular BR games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. The structures in the game (like houses and cities) resemble those of PUBG Mobile and BGMI, but the character movement and firearms are similar to that of Garena Free Fire.

Battlegrounds Mobile India users searching for an alternative can enjoy playing the game as it has similar features and a minimal file size of 385 MB.

5) Call of Duty Mobile

Since its initial release in 2019, Activision's Call of Duty Mobile has developed a loyal playerbase of its own by successfully building on the popularity of the Call of Duty brand.

The game has also given rise to a massive esports scene as tournaments and scrims are organized frequently.

COD Mobile offers a lot of maps in the TDM and Multiplayer mode. It also offers a decent BR mode, which BGMI players will appreciate.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

