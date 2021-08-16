5 best drop locations in BGMI with great loot for a full squad

In order to eliminate enemies and survive the shrinking zone in BGMI, players must have the best supplies to help them on their journey to be the last man or squad standing.

Loot is spread randomly across the map in BGMI. Gamers who play the solo mode will be able to find adequate loot in most POIs. However, in squad mode, players will benefit from dropping into specific POIs that offer good loot for all members.

This article will reveal the 5 best places in BGMI that offer adequate loot for an entire squad.

POIs in BGMI that offer sufficient loot for a squad

1) Sosnovka Military Base

One of the most popular POIs on the Erangel map, the Sosnovka Military Base is home to intense action, close range combat, and a great loot pool.

Several buildings are spread across the location and players will be able to get hold of adequate weapons, ammunition, and even health supplies from the Sosnovka Military Base. Squads can also get hold of rare guns from this location.

2) Yasnaya Polyana

The Yasnaya Polyana POI is located on the eastern side of the Erangel map. This POI has numerous multi-storey buildings that make it one of the most favorable spots for looting.

The buildings are located close to each other and have adequate loot to cater to an entire squad. Since loot is abundant at this location, it attracts several squads and gamers can expect intense warfare at this POI.

3) Pochinki

The town of Pochinki is one of the most popular POIs in BGMI. The presence of numerous buildings located at a close range make it a good spot for looting.

Squads who drop by at this location will be able to procure an adequate amount of supplies. The availability of good loot makes it one of the most favorable places in BGMI, however, gamers should watch out for enemy squads.

4) Los Leones

Los Leones POI in the Miramar map (Image via BGMI)

BGMI Miramar features the Los Leones POI. Located on the southern part of the map, Los Leones covers a wide region. In this area, squads will have plenty of buildings to check for weapons, ammo and health supplies.

5) Bootcamp

This POI belongs to the Sanhok map of BGMI. The Sanhok map is comparatively smaller than the Erangel and Miramar and features lesser POIs that offer good loot for a squad.

Bootcamp is one of the few areas with a wide variety of loot that can easily cater to an entire squad.

Note:- This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish