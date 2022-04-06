5 best Free Fire and BGMI emulators in April 2022

BGMI and Free Fire are the two most common names in the battle royale genre. These titles have captured a vast chunk of mobile gamers, but many also prefer to play them on their laptops or PCs.

An emulator is of great use as it can run all major mobile gaming titles and applications on the PC setup. Players who play Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India can also choose from a wide range of emulators to play their favorite games on systems.

Best Free Fire and BGMI emulators in April 2022

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the most prominent emulators for playing mobile games on a PC. The application has a very simple-to-learn interface with basic functionalities. It makes the application much more user-friendly.

Gamers can install and run both Free Fire and BGMI without errors. They just need to install the emulator and log in with their Google account to access the Google Play Store to download games.

Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM (Note that having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5 GB free disk space

2) MEmu

MEmu is another excellent choice for players looking for software to run Free Fire and BGMI. The emulator offers great compatibility with low-end PC setups and supports external attachments like a mouse keyboard and gamepad.

Another great feature of the emulator is its capability to run two games at a time. Players can head to this website to download the emulator.

Minimum system requirements (Source: MEmu)

Two cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)

WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)

Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS

2 GB of RAM (4 GB for x64 system)

5 GB of hard disk free space

3) NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is the third emulator that can smoothly run Free Fire and BGMI. The platform offers a lot of in-app customization for gamers to get an enhanced gaming experience.

They can change the position of buttons like shooting, crouching, and jumping. Players can head to this website to download the NoxPlayer emulator.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Patch)

Processor: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

Graphics Card: 1 GB

4) PrimeOS

PrimeOS also supports games like Free Fire and BGMI. The software does not require any high-end specifications on the PC.

The emulator has all the basic functions required to run the game smoothly and with all the controls customizations.

Disk Space: 3 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce – 128 MB VRAM

Sound Card: Yes

Video RAM: 216 MB

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo2 – 2 GHz Or Above

5) Andy Android Emulator

Andy Android Emulator is one of the lesser-known emulators to play mobile games on PC. It offers an impressive gaming experience with plenty of customizations.

It also provides users with an astonishing feature called data sync. With this feature, they can prevent the download of extra files on the PC.

The minimum requirements for the emulator are:

AMD or Intel dual-core CPU that supports virtualization technology (VT),

Windows 7 or 8,

3GB of RAM,

up to 20GB of free disk space and an OpenGL ES 2.0-capable video card.

