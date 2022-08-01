5 best shooting games to play on Android after BGMI ban in India

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile that Krafton launched in July 2022. The game had over 50 million installs on the Play Store before Google took it down in compliance with the Government of India's orders, as mentioned in the tech giant's statement after the app's removal.

The popular tactical shooter game has been banned in the country under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. It was alleged that BGMI was collecting and sharing sensitive user data to their servers in China. However, these allegations have been denied in Krafton's official statement.

The BGMI ban seems to be permanent, like that of PUBG Mobile (September 2020) and Garena Free Fire (February 2022). Because of this, fans are left with no choice other than to look for a decent alternative to BGMI. Fortunately, they can find plenty of options in the Play Store and the App Store.

Disclaimer: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions. The games mentioned in the list are free-to-play but include a plethora of in-app purchases.

Best alternatives for Indian fans after the ban on BGMI (Android)

1) New State Mobile

New State Mobile is the most suitable alternative to BGMI after the latter's ban in India (Image via Krafton)

Krafton launched an advanced variant of their wildly popular game, PUBG Mobile, in November 2021 called PUBG New State. Krafton later changed the name to New State Mobile, but the gameplay and majority of features remain similar to PUBG: Battlegrounds/PUBG Mobile.

New State Mobile offers high-quality visuals with impressive game physics. The VFX and animations during the match also enhance the gaming experience. However, like PUBG Mobile (or BGMI), users will have to master the recoil patterns of different weapons.

New State Mobile is not identical to BGMI in a couple of aspects, as users will experience plenty of advanced features in the former. Players can use several gadgets after purchasing the same on the battlefield, and the advanced transport system makes it easy to travel around the map.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile provides the best multiplayer action among Android shooter games (Image via Activision)

When ranking the best shooter games, many titles from the Call of Duty franchise will easily make it to the list. The mobile game adaptation of the series, Call of Duty Mobile, is no match for its PC/console counterparts, but it is still one of the best in its category.

Most of the in-game content that COD Mobile receives via seasonal updates is inspired by the features that have already debuted in other Call of Duty titles. Therefore, fans of popular COD titles can experience their favorite guns, characters, maps, operator skills, and perks through Call of Duty Mobile.

Regarding the multiplayer FPS experience, COD Mobile is arguably the most diverse game, with several maps for players to choose from. Moreover, users can acquire skins for popular operators like Ghost, Captain Price, Soap, Roach, Templer, and many more, alongside a variety of weapon blueprints.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is quite engaging due to its futuristic theme (Image via EA)

The next potential BGMI alternative is the comparatively new shooter, Apex Legends Mobile. The free-to-play game is an official mobile adaptation of Apex Legends that was launched globally by EA and Respawn Entertainment in May 2022.

Much like the original game, users get to choose their desired character and make use of unique skills that provide specific advantages on the battlefield. If players are looking for an immersive battle royale shooter, Apex Legends Mobile is arguably the best choice.

However, ex-BGMI users may find adapting to Apex Legends Mobile's mechanics, advanced weaponry, and health system a little tricky. However, after a few initial matches, one may just find that the game is more engaging than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

4) Garena Free Fire MAX

Fans can install Free Fire MAX if they have a mid-range or low-end smartphone (Image via Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular shooter games in India at the moment, as it has cashed in on the massive active user base of Free Fire after the latter's ban. Both games by Garena share the same server and have identical features, but the MAX variant is superior in terms of visual quality.

The file size of 500 MB (excluding in-game resource packages) also makes Free Fire MAX a decent alternative to BGMI, especially on mid-range and low-end Android devices. BGMI and Free Fire MAX have similar gameplay mechanics in the BR mode, but the latter features unique character abilities.

The availability of character skills in Free Fire MAX makes it more tactics oriented. Furthermore, one can also employ items like gloo walls in a match for additional assistance. However, the primary benefit of installing Free Fire MAX is the comparatively quicker matches.

5) FFVII The First Soldier

FFVII The First Soldier is yet another unique RPG BR game for Android devices (Image via Square Enix)

FFVII The First Soldier is Square Enix's mobile game adaptation set in the world of the 1997 RPG, Final Fantasy VII. The game is set in Midgar, a fictional city in the original game's universe. Users will also be able to spot several callbacks, Easter eggs, and content from the original game.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier aims to introduce role-playing elements into a battle royale game. Players will find several modernized weapons and spells they can use to gain an advantage on the battlefield. The game also has action involving monsters, which one can defeat to earn EXP and gil. Additionally, gamers can also summon demons to fight for them.

