5 best tips to level up free RP in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most played battle royale games in the country. Since its release, YouTubers, Esports players, normal classic players have all thronged the game to immerse themselves in the thrilling gaming experience and get their hands on the in-game rewards.

While many BGMI users purchase the Royal Pass (present in two versions - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus) to get seasonal rewards, there are others who enjoy the game for free. Therefore it becomes necessary for them to know tips to level up in RP and get free rewards.

5 best in-game tips that players can use to earn free RP in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

1) Complete Daily Missions

Completing Daily Missions is probably the easiest way to level up the ranks of free Royal Pass in BGMI. Players need to head over to the "Missions" tab and complete the Daily Missions given for a particular day.

Completing Daily Missions can help in growing the seasonal activity present in the same tab. Seasonal activity points along with points obtained from daily missions can help in ranking up higher to obtain free RP rewards.

2) Open crates

Players can open crates and level up in the Royal Pass ranks. Opening a Classic Crate or a Premium Crate can give a player 10 RP points respectively. Opening a bundle consisting of 10 crates for each bundle can reward a player with 100 RP points which is equivalent to one RP level.

Since both crates can be obtained for free by exchanging silver fragments for scraps of the crate coupons, this method becomes a readymade option.

3) Complete weekly free RP missions

Every week in BGMI, the Royal Pass Weekly Missions are unlocked. Weekly Missions provides users with the ability to gain RP Points upon completion of the missions and level up in RP.

Along with the paid Royal Pass Missions which are only available to those who have purchased the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus, there are a couple of free RP missions per week. Players who play the game for free can rank up to two levels per week just by completing the free RP Weekly Missions and obtain free rewards.

4) Get RP Missions Card or 100 RP Points token from Events

There are certain specific events that arrive for a limited time in BGMI which help players to get free RP rewards. BGMI Players can exchange event token points for RP Missions cards or 100 RP Points tokens.

While the 100 RP Points tokens can directly level up players' RP level by one, RP Missions Cards help players skip a Weekly or Daily Mission.

5) Get RP Respect points

Every player who plays the game for free can level up to get free RP rewards by asking friends (who have purchased RP) for Respect points while playing a BGMI classic mode match. RP Respect points have a limit per day and each user can get a maximum of 2 RP points from a friend per match.

