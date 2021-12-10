Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released in July, which saw PUBG Mobile make a return to India in a new avatar 10 months after it was banned by the government. As expected, its comeback saw a rise in the number of players as well.

Since the higher ID level adds to the prestige of a player in BGMI, players employ various methods to increase their tier as well as their ID levels. Furthermore, players who aspire to play competitively need to attain at least Level 35 to participate in tournaments.

With that in mind, in this article, we look at five best ways to level up faster in BGMI.

What are the 5 best ways to level up faster in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)?

1) Play regularly

Players across the country put in efforts to push their ranks higher each season. However, in order to level up faster, they need to log in to the game and play on a regular basis.

Since the game requires constant focus and higher skill sets to defeat opponents, players need to play the game regularly to keep up with the rest of the players on the same level as well as to sharpen their skills more.

2) Focus on survival points in classic matches

Survival points matter a lot in BGMI classic matches. So much so that survival points often help in ranking up players or leveling up their ID levels. Players need to be cautious about indulging in fights and dying in the initial stages of matches.

No matter how many kills an individual player gets, if he/she dies early in the match, the low survival points will negate all the work done.

3) Play more Arcade and TDM matches

Playing more Arcade and TDM matches can be a great way to level up faster in BGMI. Players who have a new account with a low ID level can level up relatively quickly in BGMI this way because both Arcade and TDM matches have a maximum match time of nine minutes per match.

4) Complete daily and weekly activities

Completing daily and weekly activities provides players with points that help them level up their BGMI IDs. Players can complete their daily activities easily by playing a couple of classic matches.

The weekly activities appear in the RP section. Currently, the C1S3 Month 5 Royale Pass is available in-game. Completing these missions will not only increase the RP rank points of the users but also increase their ID level points.

5) Complete event specific missions

BGMI releases updates at periodic intervals, which brings in themed modes and other events. Some events often introduce certain missions which can be completed with time. Players can level up their BGMI IDs from points obtained upon completion of these missions.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

