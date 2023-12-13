5 best ways to push ranks in BGMI (December 2023)

Players are drawn to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) owing to its competitive ranking system and intense battle royale experience. Since there is more competition than ever, advancing in rank requires a more nuanced strategy.

Since Conqueror rank prizes have several advantages, players strive for this title. However, to progress and become a competitive player, you must adopt astute strategies and cultivate a perceptive attitude.

This comprehensive article provides tried-and-true strategies to assist people in progressing in BGMI and becoming a Conqueror.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to reach Conqueror in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Master your landing spot

Choosing the best landing location is critical for a successful start in BGMI—one that provides a good mix of loot and safety. Popular regions like Pochinki, Georgopol, and School can be high-risk, high-reward, whereas less-populated areas like Gatka or Shelter may give a safer loot phase.

Understanding the flight path and adjusting your landing area offer an early advantage, allowing you to gear up quickly and avoid early encounters.

2) Effective loot management

Once you've landed, concentrate on handling loot: weapons, armor, and healing items should be prioritized. Understanding loot spawn locations and loot priority for various places helps save time.

Check your backpack space and equip items according to their importance. This step will keep you better prepared for engagements and enhance your chances of survival and victory later in the game.

3) Map awareness and positioning

Knowledge of the map and smart positioning are critical components in climbing the ranks in BGMI. Maintain awareness of the diminishing play zone and organize your movements in this battle royale game. Always be mindful of your surroundings and avoid rushing out in the open.

Take advantage of the landscape, buildings, and natural factors. Positioning yourself in the center of the safe zone or strategically on the outside might provide better control over engagements and boost your chances of making it to the final circles.

4) Adaptability in firefights

No two BGMI matches are the same, so it's crucial to be versatile in various firefighting conditions. Experiment with numerous combat methods, ranging from close-quarters warfare to long-range sniper. Understand the recoil patterns of various firearms.

Understanding when to engage, disengage, or take a passive attitude is critical. Keep an eye on the kill stream and adjust your tactics in response to those remaining and their playstyles. Staying cool under pressure and making quick, wise decisions can mean the difference between a Chicken Dinner and an early exit.

5) Team communication and coordination

Effective communication is essential whether playing in squads or duos. To convey information regarding adversary locations, strategy, and item requests, use voice chat or in-game communication tools. During a battle, coordination in moves, flanks, and support can tip the scales in your favor.

To streamline decision-making processes, assign roles to team members, such as a designated sniper, medic, or leader. A well-coordinated crew is more likely to endure the battleground's mayhem.

Bonus point: Optimize loadout and utilize resources in BGMI

As the match progresses, constantly review and optimize your loadout based on the changing circumstances. Prioritize weapons that complement one another and can be used for short- and long-range warfare. Watch out for high-tier loot, like powerful weapons and level 3 gear, in airdrop locations.

During engagements, use utility items like grenades, smoke, and flashbangs strategically. Manage your resources, such as ammunition and healing goods, to ensure you're ready for hard late-game encounters. Being inventive and modifying your loadout to shifting match conditions might provide a huge advantage over opponents.

Remember, pushing ranks in BGMI requires individual skill, teamwork, and strategic thinking. Stay adaptable, learn from each match, and enjoy the journey of becoming a better player.