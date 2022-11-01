5 biggest BGMI tournaments since its official release

Back when Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was available in India, a number of tournaments were hosted by Krafton and third-party organizers. During this period (2 June 2021 - 28 July 2022), the esports scene in the country was booming. There were several nail-biting contests that took place, featuring huge prize pools and record viewership. Listed below are the top five BGMI tournaments.

Top five BGMI tournaments so far

5) Skyesports BGMI Championship 3.0

This was an unofficial event hosted by popular third-party organizer Skyesports, which took place online between 21 August and 12 September 2021. The tournament had a total prize pool of $35K (₹26 lakhs) and featured both underdogs and experienced teams. The event peaked at over 221K views.

GodLike claimed Skyesports Championship 3.0 title (Image via Skyesports)

The seven-day Grand Final was dominated by GodLike Esports, who won the Championship in style and received $16.3K (₹12 lakhs) in prize money. Jonathan bagged the MVP award of ₹1 lakh. 7Sea Esports was behind them in the runner-up spot and took home a $6.7K (₹5 lakhs) cash award, while 8Bit Esports grabbed the third position.

Despite being an unofficial tournament, it featured many interesting moments, especially during the 42 matches in the Grand Finals.

4) BGMI Launch Party

To celebrate the release of BGMI, Krafton hosted its first tournament called 'The Launch Party' in July 2021 consisting of popular streamers and pro players. It surpassed 540K concurrent viewers and is still the BGMI event with the highest peak viewers.

Team Snax was the crowned champion of Launch Party (Image via Krafton)

Team Snax (Snax, Daljit, Kratos, and Attanki) emerged as the winners and claimed a cash prize of $4.4K (₹3.3 lakhs). Team Kronten and Team Ronak finished in second and third spots and were awarded $2K and $1.3K in prize money, respectively.

3) Nodwin BGMI Masters Series

The one-month LAN event was held in Delhi NCR from 24 June to 17 July and featured 24 invited teams from India. For the first time in Indian esports, the entire tournament was also televised on Star Sports. It also featured a massive prize pool of around $190K (₹1.5 crores).

After a thrilling conclusion, Global Esports lifted the trophy and received $33.3K (₹26.6 lakhs) and a Hyundai Venue car. GodLike also put up some excellent performances, but due to some mistakes in the last few games, they slipped to the second spot. Orangutan grabbed third place after performing consistently in the Grand Finals.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021

It was the first major open-to-all tournament of BGMI esports and was held from 4 December 2021 to 16 January 2022. The event boasted a huge prize pool of $135K (₹1 crore).

With some exceptional plays, Skylightz Gaming managed to defeat several experienced teams to become the winner of the first major Battlegrounds Mobile India contest. After a thrilling battle between 16 finalists over four days and 24 matches, TSM, Team XO, and GodLike were in second, third, and fourth spots, respectively. Godl Neyo was the MVP of the competition.

GodLike also participated in the PMGC Finals after the top three teams failed to submit their documents on time.

BGIS 2021 was also a successful event in terms of viewership, garnering a peak audience of over 460K.

1) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS): Season 1

The biggest BGMI tournament took place with an enormous prize pool of $256K (₹2 crores). The three-week tournament featured the top 24 teams from the BMOC, with the top 16 moving to the Grand Finals.

Fan-favorite Team Soul won the trophy, claiming the total prize money of $99.2K (₹75 lakhs) and getting a ticket for the 2022 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI).

Goblin played a major role in his team's victory and grabbed the MVP award as well as the fan-favorite and Rampage Freak individual titles.

OR Esports earned the second spot, while Enigma and Global Esports finished third and fourth in the event.

