5 major features in PUBG New State (Mobile) that BGMI players would love to explore

Much to the excitement of Indian mobile gaming enthusiasts, PUBG New State, the futuristic standalone battle royale game will be rolled out soon. As per a few leaks, the game is expected to be released on 8 October 2021. Indian mobile gamers can click here to pre-register for the much awaited game.

PUBG New State's alpha test revealed quite a few exciting features that BGMI players can expect. Here are a few of them.

Features of PUBG New State that BGMI players will like

Players can explore the following new features that PUBG New State is all set to introduce:

1. Troi

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Troi, New State, and the mysterious gold masked people, we share the story behind it all.



Watch the video:



The futuristic Battle Royale game will be set on a brand new map called Troi. The map will be quite different from the classic Erangel, Miramar, Livik, and Sanhok maps offered by BGMI. So, players will certainly have a fun time exploring the new expansive 8x8km map.

2. Graphics

Atheist in a State - ملحد في دولة @Atheist_fidawla PUBG A NEW STATE IS GOING TO BE INSANE... LOOK AT THE GRAPHICS... THIS IS A MOBILE GAME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

The description for the game on the Google Play Store reads:

Using global illumination technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.

Naturally, BGMI players can expect ultra-realistic graphics that will make the gaming experience even better for mobile gamers.

3. Vehicles

Players can use trams (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State will introduce modern vehicles like electric cars, futuristic trams and more. While enjoying battle royale matches, players can hop in on these vehicles to travel from place to place.

4. Weapon customization

BGMI players currently do not have any option to customize the weapons in the game. However, in New State, they can explore how to do so as a feature which allows players to use customization kits and personalize their weapons as per their wishes.

5. Futuristic items

Players can use drones (Image via PUBG New State)

There are quite a few cool high-tech items that players can use in PUBG New State. They can use futuristic drones available in the game to pinpoint the position of enemies or use deployable shields as cover during aggressive matches.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the views of the author.

