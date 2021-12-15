5 mistakes to avoid during drop hunts in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Both games have added value to the PUBG brand - the Battle Royale gaming giants. One of the features that is common in both versions of the mobile is the air-drops. This is a feature that has made the game even more popular.

Since air-drops are one of the most lucrative things present in-game, they often attract a lot of fight around it, rapidly decreasing the alive counter of a match. While drop-hunting is an art mastered by many BGMI and PUBG Mobile players, others still make mistakes. They must know these mistakes and learn to avoid them in the future.

What are the five mistakes that need to be avoided in BGMI and PUBG Mobile during drop hunts?

1) Avoid going for air-drops that are posited in the open fields

Air-drops often land in open fields that are bereft of any solid cover. Many BGMI and PUBG Mobile players have been killed while hunting drops in open areas. While most rookies commit these mistakes, experienced and professional players avoid these mistakes.

Drop-hunting in open fields can result in players getting killed as there will be no cover to take shelter when getting shot at.

2) Avoid going for multiple drops

Legend has it that greed brings about the downfall of an individual. This is relevant in games like BGMI and PUBG Mobile as well. Since drops carry the best armor and weapons in-game, players flock to them to gain an advantage while taking fights.

If the players have succeeded in getting their hands on a drop, they must refrain from going to another. They can be targeted, and all looted weapons will be lost in the process.

3) Avoid hunting air-drops alone while playing a Squad mode match

Some BGMI and PUBG Mobile players tend to loot more than others. They are instantly attracted to looting air-drops as soon as they have it in their sight. They often rush towards an air-drop alone to get all the loot for themselves.

This selfish behavior is a major mistake as solo players going for air-drops are knocked out and finished instantly.

4) Avoid going for drops that are far away from the next circle

The new meta in BGMI and PUBG Mobile often lets air-drops land on places that are far away from the safe zone. Players should avoid making the novice mistake of going for those air-drops. When the zone starts shrinking, they will be left seeking medication, which may even result in their death in that particular match.

5) Always use vehicles while drop hunting

BGMI and PUBG Mobile players, while drop hunting, must use vehicles to reach and get the drop items and return safely. However, many players make the mistake of hunting drops without cars and get killed in the process. This mistake should be avoided at all costs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar