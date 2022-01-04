5 safest loot locations for rank pushers in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (all maps)

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile were developed by Krafton, which looks for and introduces measures to enrich the players' gaming experience. The company releases in-game updates at periodic intervals, resulting in notable developments or new seasons.

Each new season resets the tier and rejuvenates the players to push their ranks again. These rank pushers grind hard for days to reach the most elite level in the game — Conqueror — and receive the rewards that add prestige to their BGMI IDs.

Since survival points matter the most during a rank push, users need to know safe loot locations across all maps.

Which are the safest loot locations across all BGMI and PUBG Mobile maps for rank push?

1) Gatka in Erangel

Gatka is a small vicinity present on the western side of Erangel in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Its dimensions lead to gamers perceiving this area to lack loot, making it see very few visitors throughout the game.

Rank pushers can easily drop here and get loot from nearby compounds.

2) Tierra Bronca in Miramar

Tierra Bronca is situated in the north-eastern corner of Miramar. Since most BGMI and PUBG Mobile players follow the new meta of center-based gameplay, they avoid drops in locations like Tierra Bronca.

However, the site provides decent loot for a squad and acts as a safe drop location without enemies.

3) Kampong in Sanhok

Kampong is reportedly one of the safest loot locations in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's Sanhok. Located on the eastern shore, players often neglect this area and loot elsewhere.

Kampong can be a safe drop location for rank pushers as they can loot without any worries of lurking enemies.

4) Campo Militar in Miramar

Campo Militar contains Level 3 loot in significant amounts. However, its location on the north-eastern edge of Miramar in BGMI and PUBG Mobile makes this place unsuitable for players to reach.

However, rank pushers can take vehicles and reach this site to gather the best loot and medication that can be used while reaching the safe zone.

5) Vihar in Vikendi

Vihar is a rich loot location in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's Vikendi. Rank pushers can safely glide to this location or take a vehicle if the plane's path is centrally located and gather loot from Vihar.

However, they must remember not to engage in fights with squads present in Movatra, resulting in unnecessary early exits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer