5 secret achievements in BGMI that players should know about

BGMI has a long list of achievements that players need to complete to get specific rewards and achievement points. Players are often judged based on their Achievement points and this is why completing achievements becomes necessary.

While there are several achievements that are popular amongst players, there are a few that remain hidden.

What are some secret achievements in BGMI that will enable players get rewards upon completion?

1) Will of Steel

The Will of Steel achievement is often overlooked by players. This achievement requires only one classic match to complete and helps players get 30 Achievement points along with one Classic Crate coupon.

The achievement requires players to lose more than 1800 health in a classic match. To complete this, players can roam outside the safe zone or take damage from multiple bots and enemies. However, they will also be required to carry enough health utilities to heal every time after taking damage.

2) Threat From Above

The Threat From Above achievement was introduced back when the game was available in India as PUBG Mobile. However, since the introduction of BGMI, the achievement has been neglected by players as it requires them to play several matches.

Here is the list of missions that they need to complete.

Land at the red newspaper stand in Cantra, Vikendi

Land at the center of the maze in Dino park, Vikendi

Land at the Coliseum in Monte Nuevo, Miramar

Land at the fountain in Los Leones, Miramar

Land inside of the thickest pillar in Mylta Power, Erangel

Land at the end of the Novorepnoye dock in Erangel

Land at the thickest column of Quarry, Sanhok

Land at the island in the middle of the river flowing to the west of Bootcamp, Sanhok

3) Who Hit Me

The Who Hit Me achievement is present in the Matches achievements section. It requires BGMI players to get defeated or knocked out by enemy attacks during the jump phase. Although this looks easy, it can be hard to complete.

However, players can also use a different strategy to complete the secret achievement. They need to jump off the airplane at the end and then glide outside the zone, which will eventually finish them and help them earn 20 Achievement points and an old Premium Crate coupon.

4) Are We Teammates??

This is a hidden achievement in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The Are We Teammates?? achievement enables players to get their hands on 20 Achievement points and an old Premium Crate coupon.

The achievement will require players to play 20 matches and get defeated by their teammates in all of them. Friends can use Molotov Cocktails or frag grenades to kill the player trying to complete the achievement. However, players must remember not to decrease their friends' merit or else they won't be able to play with them.

5) Take Me With You

BGMI players need to land in a hot drop and search for vehicles nearby. Once they see an enemy trying to board the vehicle, they need to stealthily make their way towards it and grab a seat without getting noticed. They need to stay in the vehicle for more than 10 seconds to complete the achievement and get 20 Achievement points and one Classic Crate scrap.

Although this hidden achievement can be completed on any classic mode map, Sanhok and Erangel are the most suitable maps.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

