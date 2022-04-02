BGMI Classic Crate coupon: How to get, free rewards, and more

BGMI has seen an incredible rise in popularity in the last few months, making it one of the leading names in the genre of action games. Witnessing the increase in the number of players, the game's developer, Krafton Inc., has incorporated several items that significantly enhance users' battle royale experience.

Amongst these items, Classic Crates are a crowd favorite. While popular YouTubers and content creators spend thousands of UC to obtain items, others collect coupons over time and open crates to get free cosmetics.

How can BGMI players get Classic Crate coupons?

Classic Crate coupons can be bought using UC, though there are various ways to obtain them for free. This helps gamers receive cosmetics without spending any money.

Here's how BGMI players can get Classic Crate coupons (or scraps) for free.

1) In-game shop: Players can head to the Redeem section of the in-game shop to get hold of five Classic Crate scraps daily. They can even click on the Treasure Box tab and obtain five Classic Crate scraps every day. Users need to spend ten silver fragments for each scrap in both cases.

Since ten scraps can be combined to get a coupon, they can get a Classic Crate coupon per day from the in-game shop.

2) From events: Several events appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India from time to time. They offer gamers several rewards once they complete the event-specific missions, including free Classic Crate coupons.

Currently, the Golden Chicken event in BGMI requires them to gift in-game popularity to the event's winners. This gives players a chance to get Classic Crate coupons amongst other gifts.

3) From Soldier's Crate: Every Soldier's Crate contains Classic Crate scraps obtained using BP.

What are the different rewards in the ongoing Classic Crate?

After a long wait, the first Classic Crate of Cycle 2 Season 5 appeared in Battlegrounds Mobile India yesterday. Various types of outfits, skins, and other cosmetics are available, and here are the Legendary items present in the Classic Crate.

Coyote Rider Cover

Coyote Rider Set

Slime Tech Helmet

Slime Tech Mini 14

Thorn Trooper Headgear

Thorn Trooper Mask

Thorn Trooper Backpack

PurPink Set

PurPink Mask

Armored Hunter Mirado

Thunderous Mask

Steel Thorns Helmet

Steel Thorns Mask

Steel Thorns Set

