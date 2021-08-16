5 tips to rank up faster in Solo mode in BGMI

Ranking up the tiers in BGMI comes with various rewards apart from owning the coveted in-game titles.

Just like any other battle royale game, BGMI has several tiers that can be unlocked by ranking up. Since the objective of battle royale is to be the last person/team standing, gamers need to put their survival skills and enemy eliminations together to fetch maximum points per match and rank up faster in BGMI.

Ranking up faster in the Solo mode of BGMI is quite challenging. One hundred individuals tussled with one another to get hold of the victory. Therefore, gamers will need to follow certain strategies to increase their chances of picking up the maximum points.

Ranking up in BGMI's Solo mode needs the perfect strategy

1) Drop location

One of the biggest mistakes that Solo players commit is to drop off at random locations. Gamers should keep in mind that survival plays a significant role in ranking up the tiers.

Locations such as Sosnovka Military Base, Yasna Polyana, and Gerogopol offer great loots for gamers. However, these are frequently visited by opponents, and intense fights are common.

Gamers who aim to rank up faster should avoid dropping into these locations as survival is quite difficult.

2) Weapons

Damaging and eliminating enemies rewards gamers with significant points that are essential for ranking up the tiers.

In order to carry out the eliminations, gamers should have the perfect pair of weapons ready for any kind of warfare. Players are advised to keep one Assault Rifle or an SMG along with a Sniper.

3) Throwables

BGMI offers several throwables such as Frag Grenades, Stun Grenades, and Molotov Cocktails. Gamers should make it a point to collect these grenades as they can change the dynamic of the game at any instant. This set of throwables inflicts significant damage on opponents and is necessary for survival.

The Smoke Grenade is another throwable item that can influence the game. Gamers can deploy Smoke grenades to evade enemy fire, move into a new position beyond the reach of enemies, or even increase their health.

Using these items is necessary for survival in BGMI.

4) Maintain a silent profile

During the final zones, gamers should refrain from letting out their positions. Players are advised to crouch, crawl and spectate during the final zone to increase their chances of survival in the Solo mode.

The longer the gamer survives, the more points they will get. More points gathered in the match means a faster mode of ranking up the tiers.

5) Keep adequate health supplies

Health Kits, MediKits, and other consumables such as Pain Killers and Energy Drinks should be kept in adequate numbers in BGMI.

It is unlikely that gamers will ever come face to face with enemies during the course of a match. The face-off will inflict damage to the gamer, and they will need to recover it before facing other enemies.

In order to survive longer, gamers should keep the essential health commodities in plenty of numbers along with other items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu