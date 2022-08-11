5 upcoming mobile games to look forward to after BGMI ban

July 28 was a dark day for the Indian gaming community as the immensely popular Battle Royale title BGMI was suddenly removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was revoked from both virtual stores by the respective companies following the Indian government's orders. The potential ban on BGMI has been imposed (under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000) due to a possible breach of privacy.

While some players who already have the game installed on their devices continue to play it, many have shifted to other games.

Upcoming mobile games that BGMI players can try out

1) Rainbow Six Mobile

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Mobile has created a huge buzz in the gaming community worldwide. Gamers who have played Rainbox Six Siege are expecting similar gameplay in the mobile version.

The game is set to be available in the FPP (First Person Perspective) mode, and players can either choose between the Attacker or the Defender side. Players will be able to use weapons, abilities, and equipment of their choice.

However, since the original Rainbow Six Siege has been out on the market for a long time, there may be players who are familiar with the game's meta. Nevertheless, mobile gamers will be able delve into the world of Rainbow Six soon.

2) Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty Warzone has been one of the most celebrated titles in the franchise. Warzone's immense popularity has compelled Activision to develop a mobile-based variant as well. Ever since its announcement, gamers have been eager to learn more information about it.

Based on recent leaks, the mobile version is set to have both the Battle Royale and the Blitz Royale mode.

The game's first glimpse will be released at the CODNEXT reveal event in September. COD Mobile players as well as BGMI players can enjoy the thrilling experience of the game once it arrives later this year.

3) Valorant Mobile

Riot Games' Valorant became one of the most played games during the Covid hiatus. Over 14 million users currently play the PC variant of the game on a daily basis, so it comes as no surprise that there is a massive craze for the mobile variant amongst users across the globe.

Riot expects to "expand the franchise" with the release of the mobile variant of the 5v5 shooter. Gamers can choose from a roster of agents that possess different skills and abilities.

The title will likely be released in the next few months and could prove to be a great alternative for BGMI fans.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade

Phantom Parade is amongst the most anticipated mobile games of 2022. It is set to be an incredible turn-based RPG with unique animations and an engaging plot.

BGMI fans are already familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, as the popular Japanese manga collaborated with the game during the 1.8 update in February. Because of this, the upcoming game has also created a buzz in the Indian gaming community.

5) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Although this list predominantly consists of upcoming multiplayer mobile games, there are some single-player options that have created a buzz, and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is one such game.

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is an RPG that will obtain monthly, episodic installments. It will retell the stories of previous Final Fantasy games, including Before Crisis, Advent Children, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

