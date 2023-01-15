50 best BGMI names with stylish symbols in 2023

BGMI, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, continues to be one of the most favored games in the country. The free-to-play title was released by Krafton Inc. after the Indian government placed a ban on PUBG Mobile. Last year, however, BGMI was delisted from virtual storefronts in India.

Since the in-gamer servers weren't affected by the suspension, players who had the game downloaded can still enjoy it. BGMI allows for several interesting customizations that help in optimizing the in-game experience. One can change the HUD, create and name their own clans, and even personalize their character minutely.

There is something very special about choosing a unique IGN (in-game name) for one's BGMI exploits. Embellishing them with stylish symbols often adds to the personality of the player, giving them confidence to perform better with every match.

50 fancy BGMI names to make you the coolest player in the lobby

To give you a helping hand, we have compiled the 50 most attention-grabbing IGNs you can use in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Wн¡тε Dεv¡ł࿐ 『ㄖ 爪 乇 几 』 ×͜× ᴠɪᴘᴇʀ☣ 『ᴹˣ』ᵀʰᵉFORGER₇ 〖ØP〗๖ۣۜƊrⱥgoภ S L么 YER ⪻⚜CrackShot⚜⪼ 𝓦𝓱𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓡𝓮𝓪𝓹𝓮𝓻 ♕𝔎𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔏𝔢𝔳𝔦 ꧁ᴳᵒˡᵈÃ¢𝒆꧂ ⎝⎝✧в𝔩α℃𝕜𝓑€𝔸Ｒđ✧⎠⎠ DeͥαtͣhͫҜiller 多『Ａｒｉｍａ』 Ḍ̷̗̬̪͒̊̈́̓̀́̀a̸͇̱̍̽́͜͝r̵̜̲͊k̶̫̖̟̉͛̈́̌̈́̐͛̋͛K̶̹̀̉̐̏̂̅̔̚n̶̛̛̘͎͒̊̽̈̎͒͑͆͜i̶̩̖̒̓̃g̵̖̩̯̘͐̀h̶̻̰̾ẗ̶̛͔̖́̓̓̑̈́̑͂͐ BʅαƈƙSσυʅ 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐒𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 ηιgнтωαℓкєяѕ ʀɛʏռǟƈʀʊʐ ɀҽմʂ ｆｌａｓｈ 咽ナコ 『 ۝C҉J҉ 』 B͓̽l͓̽o͓̽o͓̽d͓̽S͓̽h͓̽o͓̽t͓̽ 多GσԃʂEყҽ٭ ๔Lυƈιϝҽɾ乄 ₭ł₦₲₴Ⱡ₳ɎɆⱤ 〖〗私Cₕₒₚₚₑᵣ私요 丂乇几丂乇丨 🄺🄸🄻🄻🄹🄾🅈 〖ɐʎu∀〗 GσʅԃDRσɠҽɾ Ꮆㄖᗪ乂乙ㄖ尺ㄖ ɢօɖӼɦʊռȶɛʀ ॐŞhiง٭ ×ＤａｖｙＪｏｎｅｓ× 🄰🄶🄴🄽🅃007 ITᗩᑕᕼI 『DₑₐdₗyZₑₕₑᵣ』 ɧąƙąıʂɧıŋ KᗩKᗩᖇOT私帝 ωιℓ∂χвєαѕт ˜”*°•. OdinSon •°*”˜ 气ꜱᴛʀᴀᴡ．ʜᴀᴛ乡 ロCԋαɱႦҽɾ연 S̲i̲g̲m̲a̲M̲a̲l̲e̲ 『𝕿𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗𝕭𝖔𝖑𝖙』 ロ𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐬ロ ｲﾑ刀ﾌﾉ尺の 丂丂几丨卩乇尺 シSԋαԃყ [̲̅A][̲̅l][̲̅f][̲̅i][̲̅e]

With Battlegrounds Mobile India's nickname feature, you can personalize your in-game identity and make a statement. Make sure to go with something that reflects your personality and style.

Best BGMI symbols for nicknames in 2023

If the pre-set nicknames don't appeal to you, you can create your own using any of these select symbols that are bound to look stylish in-game.

☬

༒

艾

亗

𓊈

⚡

父

𐍂

Λ

×͜×

☣

࿐

多

私

요

×

ッ

『 』

#

▄︻デ══━一

デ

【

꧁•⊹٭ ٭⊹•꧂

╾━╤デ╦

༺ ༻

⦑⦒

气

〖 〗

Step-by-step guide to changing your name in BGMI

To change your IGN, follow these steps.

Open the game on your smartphone and log in with Facebook, Play Games, or Twitter. Go to the inventory section and locate a Rename Card. If you have one, you can directly go to the next step. Otherwise, purchase a Rename Card from the treasure section in the shop. As a new player, you will have one free chance to rename your character. Click on the Rename Card in your inventory. A dialogue box will appear. Insert your desired in-game nickname with stylish symbols or copy-paste one from the provided list. Confirm your new name. The changes will be visible after a few seconds or when you restart the game.

BGMI players should let their friends know beforehand about the name-change to avoid having their team-up proposals rejected. Use your Rename Card very carefully as it costs in-game currency, UC, which in turn can be bought with real money. The game does not issue refunds.

Note: Indian players should refrain from playing Battlegrounds Mobile India since the game has been suspended by the MeitY branch of the Indian government.

