All qualified teams in BMOC The Grind League Stages

BMOC The Grind is organized by Krafton as a practice tournament for the 32 invited BGMI esports teams. The structure follows the format of BGIS The Grind, which was a massive success in itself.

The Grind for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 kicked things off for the 2022 season of BGMI esports in the country. The tournament began with Qualifiers on 31 March and went on till yesterday as all the teams (divided into four groups) fought against each other on the maps of Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Invited BGMI esports teams that are going to feature in BMOC The Grind League Stages

While some teams rose to the occasion and showcased dominance on each map, others faltered and performed way below expectations. Since only the top 24 teams will make it through to the League Stages, the bottom eight teams will be eliminated in the process.

Here is a list of 24 BGMI esports teams (along with the points they scored) that made it through to the League Stages of The Grind:

Team XO (169 points) Team Soul (151 points) Chemin Esports (140 points) Hyderabad Hydras (132 points) Orangutan (126 points) Global Esports (125 points) GodLike Esports (125 points) Team Insane (113 points) OR Esports (110 points) 7Sea Esports (103 points) TSM (100 points) Team Mayhem (97 points) Team X Spark (94 points) Skylightz Gaming (90 points) Hydra Official (88 points) Team 8Bit (83 points) Team Enigma Forever (82 points) Revenant (80 points) R Esports (80 points) True Rippers Esports (78 points) FS Esports (75 points) Entity Gaming (71 points) Revenge Esports (67 points) Nigma Galaxy (66 points)

What are the dates and format of the remaining round of BMOC The Grind?

Based on the official Instagram post by Krafton, The Grind will go on till 17 April, and players can watch the livestream on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel. Here's a look at the schedule.

League Stages: 7 April - 10 April

7 April - 10 April Final Stage: 14 April - 17 April

Following the completion of Qualifiers, The Grind has two stages remaining. Here's a detailed look at the format of the remaining stages.

League Stages: 24 qualified teams will be further divided into three groups who will fight it out in a Round Robin format for four days. The top 16 teams will move to the Final Stage.

Final Stage: The 16 remaining teams will battle in a total of 24 matches spread out over four days. The team with the most points after 24 matches will be crowned the Champions of BMOC: The Grind.

